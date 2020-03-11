Groupama-FDJ debut new disc brake time trial bike at Paris-Nice 2020

Groupama-FDJ unveiled a new time trial machine for 2020 on stage four of Paris-Nice.

The French WorldTeam brought out the new Lappierre disc machine for the 15.1km test around Saint-Amand-Montrond in central France, with the bike helping the squad take a top-10 result.

Groupama revealed on Twitter that stage four was the first outing for the new Lapierre Aerostorm disc.

The team worked Belgian aerodynamics expert Bert Blocken, from the Eindhoven University of Technology to maximise the time gains for their riders in the TTs.

Groupama said on Twitter: “Today is the first outing of our new time trial bike, the Lapierre Aerostorm Disc.

“The machine, which attracts many curious people, will be used by Stefan Küng and Thibaut Pinot.”

Complete with Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 groupset, including the Dura-Ace aero wheels, the team were running the machine in all black without the usual branding.

The bike carried Swiss time trial specialist Stefan Küng to eighth place on the stage, 26 seconds behind winner Søren Kragh Ansdersen, on a course more suited to a punchy rider than the pure tester.

Küng said: “I took time on the fastest part, but not enough.

When you reach the finish, the first thought that comes to you is that you would like to go back to the course and save less on the pedal. I could do better.

“It’s a shame because the bike is extraordinary.”

Pinot put in a less impressive performance however, finishing 26th on the stage and losing time to his general classification rivals.

The French Grand Tour hopeful now sits 14th overall, 1-30 down on race leader Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe).

Earlier this week, CCC Team shared detailed pictures of Ilnur Zakarin’s striking Giant Trinity time trial bike for the 2020 season, complete with Cadex aero wheels.

Zakarin has switched to CCC from Katusha-Alpecin as he continues to chase his general classification dreams.