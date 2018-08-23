‘The hard work starts now’ says Harry Tanfield as he signs with Katusha-Alpecin for 2019

The Yorkshire rider has signed a two year deal with the WorldTour outfiit

Harry Tanfield will ride for Katusha-Alpecin in 2019, having signed a two year deal with the Swiss squad.

The 23-year-old moves on from British continental team, Canyon-Eisberg.

Tanfield impressed Katusha-Alpecin bosses with his win at stage one of the Tour de Yorkshire, which saw him enter stage two in the leader’s jersey.

This year he’s also claimed a national title in the track individual pursuit, and was second in the Nationals time trial – to Geraint Thomas (Team Sky), taking the same position at the Commonwealth games solo event.

Tanfield, with Charlie, Dan Bigham and Jonathan Wale, was also part of the Team KFG pursuit quartet which achieved World Cup gold on the track in Minsk.

The Yorkshireman’s first UCI win came in December last year, when he won the opening stage of the Tour of Quanzhou Bay.

“The WorldTour has always been the ultimate ambition. I have a foot in the door now and have two years to prove myself,” Tanfield said in a press release.

“I had just set out on a training ride when [Katusha manager] José Azevedo rang me. I was over the moon. Now I just can’t wait to get started,” he said. “I don’t pretend to think I have made it. The hard work starts now and the challenge is for me to show I can progress as a rider.”

Tanfield’s move means he will continue to ride bikes from the German manufacturer Canyon.

“I wanted to honour the faith Canyon has put in me, through Tim [Elverson] and Nick Allen [Canyon UK], so joining Katusha was always the dream” he said.