Here are all the 2021 races cancelled because of coronavirus so far

As the coronavirus pandemic enters its second year, populations are still in some form of lockdown and life isn’t likely to return to normal for a while.

Bike races have, of course, not escaped these trying times, and just as the 2020 calendar was decimated by Covid-19, a number of 2021 events have also been called off or postponed.

While these are all of the rules to stick to while enjoying some winter riding of your own, for fans of watching other people ride their bikes really fast, here’s what you need to know about the early season professional calendar.

Australian races such as the Tour Down Under were among the first to get the chop, due to their January slot and the southern hemisphere country’s strict quarantine rules.

Argentina’s Vuelta a San Juan was also called off, as were Asian offerings such as the Tour de Langkawi, Saudi Tour, and the Tour of Oman. The top level UAE Tour is still slated to go ahead as expected, however, at the end of February.

A few European races have also already been called off as the continent continues to grapple with the pandemic, including the Vuelta a Ciclista a la Región de Murcia and Ronde van Drenthe, while the Challenge Mallorca and Volta ao Algarve have been moved to later in the year.

There was also confusion surrounding Eschborn Frankfurt, with reports coming out that it had been cancelled, before race organisers clarified they had only scrapped the under 23 race.

We will keep these lists updated as the year progresses, but hopefully there won’t be too many races to add.

Cancelled 2021 races

Women’s Tour Down Under (Australia), Jan 14-17

La Tropicale Amissa Bongo (Gabon), January 18-24

Tour Down Under (Australia), Jan 19-24

Vuelta a San Juan (Argentina), Jan 24-31

Race Torquay (Australia), Jan 28

Women’s Race Torquay (Australia), Jan 28

Women’s Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race (Australia), January 30

Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race (Australia), January 31

Tour de Langkawi (Malaysia) January 30-February 6

Saudi Tour (Saudi Arabia) February 2-6

Herald Sun Tour (Australia), February 3-7

Dubai Women’s Tour (UAE) 5-8

Tour Colombia (Colombia), February 9-14

Tour of Oman (Oman), February 9-14

Tour of Antalya (Turkey), February 11-14

Vuelta a Ciclista a la Región de Murcia (Spain), February 12-13

Ronde van Drenthe (Netherlands), March 13

Circuit Cycliste Sarthe (France), April 6-9

Tour de Yorkshire (UK), April 29-May 3

Women’s Tour de Yorkshire April 30-May 1

Ronde van Zeeland (Netherlands), May 6

Tour de Normandie (France), May 22-28

Colorado Classic (USA), August 26

Postponed 2021 races

Tour du Rwanda (Rwanda), will now take place May 2-9

Volta ao Algarve (Portugal), will now take place May 5-9

Challenge Mallorca (Spain), will now take place May 13-24