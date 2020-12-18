Here’s how you could own Bianchi bikes ridden by Wout van Aert, Primož Roglič and Tom Dumoulin 

Have you ever wanted to own a part of cycling history?

You could get your hands on very special bikes ridden by the stars of 2020, Wout van Aert, Primož Roglič and Tom Dumoulin.

Jumbo-Visma is auctioning off a collection of their 2020 and 2019 Bianchi race bikes, as they part ways with their bike sponsor at the end of the year.

The team has listed 29 bikes online, including machines that were involved in some very prestigious wins.

Cycling fans can put in bids on Wout van Aert’s Milan-San Remo-winning Bianchi Oltre XR4 2020, Primož Roglič’s 2020 Vuelta-winning Oltre, and a whole selection of Aquila TT bikes, including those ridden by Roglič, Dumoulin and Tony Martin.

Jumbo-Visma said: “This is a unique opportunity to get your hands on a special Bianchi full of stories written by the world’s best riders! Maybe the Bianchi Oltre XR4 2020 Celeste with which Wout van Aert won our first monument is something for you. Or the Bianchi Oltre XR4 2020 Nero on which Primož Roglič claimed the red jersey during the Vuelta a España 2020.

“Bianchi and Team Jumbo-Visma share a long history. We were a perfect fit. Developing the bikes, introducing new faces. Meanwhile the results got better and better. Together we improved every year. Together we managed to become one of the best cycling teams in the UCI World Tour.

“The constant innovations served our riders well, seeing them ride their Bianchi’s to victory all over the world. During these years we collected stories that defy imagination, that made cycling history.”

You can find out more and place your bids here.

The auctions went live on Friday morning (December 18) and will run until Sunday, December 27.