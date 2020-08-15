How to live stream Il Lombardia 2020: Where to watch the second Monument of the year 

If the 2020 season wasn’t strange enough, we’re now about to witness an edition of Il Lombardia in the height of summer – find out how to watch the second Monument of the year.

The Italian Classic, which takes place on Saturday, August 15, is traditionally held in October, with its autumn slot the reason behind its nickname ‘the race of the falling leaves’.

>> Save up to 35% with a magazine subscription. Enjoy the luxury of home delivery and never miss an issue <<

But after racing was suspended due to coronavirus earlier this year, the UCI opted to hold the race in the peak of the season as the governing body tries to fit an entire season’s worth of racing into just four month.

This year we’re expecting a thrilling edition as Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck – Quick-Step) makes his Monument debut as the race favourite.

The Belgian star is expected to take on the race, saying himself he’s in peak form and has never prepared so well for a race.

But he’ll have to overcome challenges from former winners Vincenzo Nibali and Bauke Mollema, as Trek-Segafredo have been aggressive in every race they’ve entered this year.

With the Criterium du Dauphine clashing with this year’s edition of Il Lombardia, many of the best climbers in the world won’t be present in Italy, but you can check out the full start list here.

The 2020 edition follows a very similar, if slightly shorter, 231km course from Bergamo to Como and features the iconic Civiglio, Muro di Sormano and Madonna del Ghisallo climbs.

Here are all the broadcast details for the 2020 Il Lombardia:

How to watch Il Lombardia 2020 in the UK

For UK cycling fans the 2020 edition of Il Lombardia will be shown live on Eurosport 2, with coverage kicking off at 3.45pm and running until 5.30pm.

You can also view the race via the GCN Race Pass with extended coverage from 2.50pm to 5.50pm.

To gain access to Eurosport coverage you’ll either need a sports package through Sky or Virgin Media, or you can subscribe to the Eurosport Player app for £39.99 a year or £6.99 per month.

Access to the GCN Race Pass costs £39.99 a year, with an early bird offer costing £19.99.

Not in the UK for Il Lombardia 2020? No worries – just download and install a VPN and use a UK location to watch live as if you were back home. Full instructions below.

Il Lombardia 2020 TV Guide

UK – Eurosport 2 – From 3.53pm to 5.30pm. GCN Race Pass – From 2.50pm until 5.50pm

US and Canada – FloBikes – From from 8.50am to 11.50am CDT

Italy – RAI 2 – From 3.30pm EST. Eurosport from 3.50pm EST.

How to live stream Il Lombardia 2020 when you’re not in your country

If you’re heading abroad during the racing –whether that be inside the UK or anywhere else – you may find access to your favourite home broadcaster is restricted by location. Luckily there is a way you can keep watching anyway – downloading and installing a VPN, which allows you to trick your computer into thinking it’s back at home. This allows you to find your native broadcaster coverage without having to resort to an illegal steam, as long as you stick to the terms and conditions set out by the broadcaster.

>>> Six things to look out for at Il Lombardia 2020

Setting up a VPN is simple – just download, install, open the app and select your location.

Try out ExpressVPN for its speed, security and simplicity to use. We also like that it’s compatible with so many devices and streaming services (e.g. Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PS4, etc).

There are other great options out there of course, but Express VPN gives you the added benefit of a 30-day money back guarantee and three months free with a yearly plan.

Watch Il Lombardia 2020 in the US and Canada

For those in the United States and Canada, FloBikes will be showing the action live from 8.50am CDT.

You’ll need a subscription to view (plans start from $12.50 a month).

Flo Bikes isn’t available outside of the US or Canada, so if you’re heading abroad from America during the racing you may find access to your favourite home broadcaster is restricted by location. Luckily there is a way you can keep watching anyway – downloading and installing a VPN.

Watch Il Lombardia 2020 in Italy

The home Italian fans can catch Il Lombardia on Rai 2 TV from 3.30pm EST or on Eurosport from 3.50pm.