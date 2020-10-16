How to live stream the Tour of Flanders 2020: Watch the women’s and men’s editions of the final Monument of the year

The final Monument of the year is here already – this is how you can live stream all the action from the Tour of Flanders 2020.

Traditionally held in early April, this year Flanders has been pushed back to October because of the coronavirus pandemic and will be the crescendo to the Classics, after the late cancellation of Paris-Roubaix.

In the women’s race, Annemiek van Vleuten is expected to return to action, while Marianne Vos, Anna van der Breggen and Lizzie Deignan are all hoping to take a prestigious win.

With world champion Julian Alaphilippe making his debut in the Belgian Monument, while Wout van Aert and Mathieu van der Poel are both hoping for one last glory on the road in 2020, we should be set for an even more explosive battle than usual.

To make sure you don’t miss out on any of the racing, we break down all the ways you can watch both the men’s and women’s Tour of Flanders 2020:

Where to watch the Tour of Flanders 2020

Eurosport Player and GCN Race Pass in the UK

FloBikes in the US and Canada

RTBF in Belgium

SBS in Australia

How to watch the Tour of Flanders 2020 in the UK

There are a few options for UK viewers wanting to follow this year’s Flanders as Eurosport and GCN will both be showing the action.

Eurosport will be broadcasting live with uninterrupted coverage on the Eurosport Player, with the women’s race starting at 2.45pm and running until 5.05pm, while the men’s race will be shown from 8.40am to 3.40pm.

GCN Race Pass will also be showing live racing, for those who are subscribing to the service.

To gain access to Eurosport coverage you’ll either need a sports package through Sky or Virgin Media, or you can subscribe to the Eurosport Player app for £39.99 a year or £6.99 per month.

Access to the GCN Race Pass costs £39.99 a year.

If you’re not in the UK for the Tour of Flanders? Not to worry – you can download and install a VPN and use a UK location to watch live as if you were back home. Full instructions below.

How to live stream the Tour of Flanders 2020 when you’re not in your country

Heading abroad during the racing? Whether that be inside the UK or anywhere else, you may find access to your favourite home broadcaster is restricted by location. Luckily there is a way you can keep watching anyway – downloading and installing a VPN allows you to trick your computer into thinking it’s back at home. This allows you to watch your home broadcaster coverage without having to resort to an illegal steam, as long as you stick to the terms and conditions set out by the broadcaster.

Setting up a VPN is simple – just download, install, open the app and select your location.

Live stream the Tour of Flanders 2020 from the USA and Canada

Cycling fans in the US and Canada will be able to follow the cobbled action too.

Flo Bikes will be streaming the racing for viewers in the US Canada and you’ll need a subscription to view (plans start from $12.50 a month).

The broadcast will start at 2.40am CDT and finish at 9.40am, so you may need to set an alarm to catch the finish.

You can also watch the women’s race on Flo Bikes from 8.45am CDT until 11.05am.

Flo Bikes isn’t available outside of the US or Canada, so if you’re heading abroad from America during the racing you may find access to your favourite home broadcaster is restricted by location. Luckily there is a way you can keep watching anyway – downloading and installing a VPN.

Belgian TV broadcast for the Tour of Flanders 2020

Any fans who want to watch the racing with Belgian commentary can do so via broadcaster RTBF, who will be showing all the action from the prestigious Monument.

Cycling is huge in Belgium so of course you can expect extensive live coverage from the biggest Belgian one-day race on the calendar.

Live images from the men’s race will start from 9.40am CET on the Tipik channel, and you can then catch the women’s race from 4pm CET.

Watch the Tour of Flanders men’s and women’s in Australia

SBS has all the racing action of Australian cycling fans, live from 6.50pm AEDT via SBS On Demand and free on SBS Viceland from 10.30pm AEDT.