How to watch Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2021: Live stream the final Monument of the spring 

Liège-Bastogne-Liège marks the last of the spring Monuments and is the last chance at a major Classics victory in the first half of the season – here’s how to watch the 2021 edition.

This year’s edition will be held on Sunday, April 25 as both the men’s and women’s peloton will take on the brutal hills of the Ardennes.

In the women’s race, the star riders will include Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma), Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) and Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM), while last year’s winner Lizzie Diegan (Trek-Segafredo) will not be returning this year.

For the men’s race, the Classics specialists and climbers will once again be duking it out in Belgium for the title, including last year’s winner Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) and Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck – Quick-Step).

Last year, Deignan came out on top after breaking free of her rivals, while the men’s edition came down to an unforgettable finish, with Alaphilippe celebrating too early and handing the win to Roglič.

Here’s how you can watch all the action:

How to watch Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2021

Watch Liège-Bastogne-Liège in the UK on GCN+ and Eurosport Player

Live stream Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2021 in the US on NBC Sports Gold and FloBikes in Canada

Watch Liège live in Australia on GCN+

Watch Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2021 in the UK

For cycling fans in the UK, both GCN and Eurosport will be showing Liège, starting with the women’s race in the morning followed by the men’s later in the afternoon.

Coverage will be starting from 10.20am until 11.50am for the women’s race both on GCN+ and the Eurosport Player.

Then the men’s racing will be life from midday until 4.45pm.

To gain access to Eurosport coverage you can subscribe to the Eurosport Player app for £39.99 a year or £6.99 per month.

Access to the GCN+ costs £39.99 a year.

Not in the UK for Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2021? No worries – just download and install a VPN and use a UK location to watch live as if you were back home. Full instructions below.

How to live stream Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2021 when you’re not in your country

If you’re heading abroad during the racing –whether that be inside the UK or anywhere else – you may find access to your favourite home broadcaster is restricted by location. Luckily there is a way you can keep watching anyway – downloading and installing a VPN, which allows you to trick your computer into thinking it’s back at home. This allows you to find your native broadcaster coverage without having to resort to an illegal steam, as long as you stick to the terms and conditions set out by the broadcaster.

Setting up a VPN is simple – just download, install, open the app and select your location.

Try out ExpressVPN for its speed, security and simplicity to use. We also like that it’s compatible with so many devices and streaming services (e.g. Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PS4, etc).

There are other great options out there of course, but Express VPN gives you the added benefit of a 30-day money back guarantee and three months free with a yearly plan.

How to watch Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2021 in the US, Australia and Canada

For cycling fans in the US, NBC Sports will be showing both the men’s and women’s Liege-Bastogne-Liege via their premium Gold service.

An NBC Sports Gold Cycling pass costs $24.99.

In Canada, both races will be broadcast live through FloBikes.

For Australian viewers, you can watch the racing live on GCN.

How to live stream Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2021 in Belgium, France and Italy

In Europe, you can watch Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2021 on VRT in Belgium, France.TV in France and Rai Sport in Italy.