How to watch Milan-San Remo 2021: Live stream the first Monument of the season

The first Monument of the season is here as the 2021 Milan-San Remo takes place this weekend – here’s how you can watch all the action.

This year’s edition of the prestigious Italian stage will feature some of the biggest stars in the sport, as the likes of Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix), Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck – Quick-Step), and Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) will face-off on the Italian Riviera.

Milan-San Remo, at 299km, is the longest one-day race on the cycling calendar, starting from the city of Milan in the Lombardy region.

After the long drag down to the coast, which this year features one major climb, the Colle del Giovo, the race then enters the final key phase into San Remo, featuring the two iconic climbs, the Cipressa and finally the Poggio.

The reigning champion is Wout van Aert, who triumphed in 2020 after a thrilling battle over the Poggio to the finish on the Via Roma with Alaphilippe, a winner of this title himself in 2019.

Here’s how you can watch the 2020 Milan-San Remo on Saturday, March 20:

How to watch Milan-San Remo 2021 where you are

Live stream Milan-San Remo on Eurosport Player and GCN+ in the UK

Watch Milan-San Remo on GCN+ in the US, Canada, and Australia

In Belgian, Milan-San Remo will be shown on RTBF, in Italy Rai TV, and in France L’Equipe TV

How to watch Milan-San Remo 2021 in the UK

Good news for cycling fans in the UK, as you’ll be able to watch the 2021 Milan-San Remo through the usual cycling broadcasters, Eurosport and GCN.

You will be able to watch six hours of the Monument, from 8.30am through to the finish at around 4.30pp, both on the Eurosport player and through GCN+.

To gain access to Eurosport coverage you can subscribe to the Eurosport Player app for £39.99 a year or £6.99 per month.

Access to the GCN+ costs £39.99 a year.

Not in the UK for Milan-San Remo 2021? No worries – just download and install a VPN and use a UK location to watch live as if you were back home. Full instructions below.

How to live stream the Milan-San Remo 2021 when you’re not in your country

If you’re heading abroad during the racing –whether that be inside the UK or anywhere else – you may find access to your favourite home broadcaster is restricted by location. Luckily there is a way you can keep watching anyway – downloading and installing a VPN, which allows you to trick your computer into thinking it’s back at home. This allows you to find your native broadcaster coverage without having to resort to an illegal steam, as long as you stick to the terms and conditions set out by the broadcaster.

Setting up a VPN is simple – just download, install, open the app and select your location.

How to watch Milan-San Remo 2021 in the US, Canada and Australia

For cycling fans in the USA, Milan-San Remo will be available to view both live, on-demand after the event, and through a highlights package on GCN+.

In Canada, Milan-San Remo will also be shown live on GCN+, and Australian viewers can also watch the racing through GCN’s live streaming platforms.

How to live stream Milan-Sam Remo in Italy, France, and Belgium.

Cycling fans in Italy can watch the entire race from start to finish on Rai TV for the first time ever.

In France, the race will be shown on L’Equipe TC and in Belgium RTBF will be showing the race.