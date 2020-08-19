‘I believe we can win another Grand Tour’: Simon Yates extends contract with Mitchelton-Scott, but no update on Adam 

Simon Yates has extended his contract with Mitchelton-Scott, as the Brit chases another Grand Tour victory.

The 28-year-old, winner of the 2018 Vuelta a España, has signed a new two-year contract with his current team amid speculation about whether he and twin brother Adam would stick with Mitchelton.

While Simon will be sticking with the Australian WorldTour team, there is still no update on Adam’s future, as rumours suggested he could transfer to Team Ineos.

On his new contract, Simon said: “We have had a lot of success together, and I just want to continue that going forward, mainly at the Grand Tours. We won our first Grand Tour two years ago and I truly believe we can do it again so we will keep working hard so we can take another one.

“The team know me as a rider, the way I work and I’m very comfortable in the environment which goes a long way once we’re on the road racing. You really need that in a team. Once we’re two or three weeks into a Grand Tour it’s very stressful and very tiring, not just for me, but for the whole organisation, so being comfortable with each other is very important.”

Earlier this year rumours suggested that Trek-Segafredo were interested in signing Simon to bolster their team in Grand Tours, while Adam was rumoured to be in talks with Team Ineos.

Mitchelton-Scott also faced an uncertain future due to a botched sponsorship deal with Manuela Fundacion, which was called off after a dispute over who would actually own the team under the new contract.

On Simon’s new contract, team owner Gerry Ryan said: “Simon has provided some of our organisation’s proudest moments, including our first Grand Tour victory, and we’re confident that together we have many more highlights to achieve.”

There have been plenty of Grand Tour stars changing teams for 2021 with Chris Froome heading to Israel Start-Up Nation and Romain Bardet joining Sunweb.