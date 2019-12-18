Jumbo-Visma reveal 2020 jersey and first glimpse of Tom Dumoulin in Dutch squad’s colours

Jumbo-Visma have revealed their 2020 jersey, providing an update to their classic black and yellow strip.

The Dutch squad have ditched the faded black spots, replaced by block colours with a black strap across the yellow jersey.

Dutch homewares store HEMA, which operates 10 stores in the UK and over 500 in the Netherlands, has also joined as a sponsor for the 2020 season. Their logo will be displayed on the chest and both sleeves.

The promotional photo of the new strip features a glimpse of Tom Dumoulin in his new team’s colours for the first time.

>>> Which WorldTour team has the best kit for 2020? A considered ranking

The Dutchman arrives from Sunweb after injury blighted his season and the relationship between the parties frayed. The 29-year-old is pictured alongside Primož Roglič and Steven Kruijswijk, with the trio offering a formidable trio of Grand Tour riders after the Slovenian won the Vuelta a España and Kruijswijk finished third on the podium at the 2019 Tour de France.

With leadership roles in Grand Tours now at a premium the team have already started divvying them up, as Kruijswijk has been confirmed as the team’s leader for the 2020 Vuelta a España, set to take place in eight months time.

Of the 2020 kits released so far, Italian Pro-Continental team Bardiani-CSF’s strip has bewildered while Canyon-SRAM’s Rapha stylish offering is fit for the inaugural women’s WorldTour season.

Lotto-Soudal have incorporated black shoulders for a classy look as Philippe Gilbert and John Degenkolb arrive to compete in the Classics, while Deceuninck – Quick-Step’s iconic blue number has been updated to include a refreshing white chest.