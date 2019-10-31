Katusha announces new headline sponsorship of Bigla Pro Cycling women’s team

Cycling kit brand Katusha has announced its new headline sponsorship of the Bigla Pro Cycling women’s team.

The Swiss clothing provider has stepped up its involvement in women’s racing as men’s WorldTour team Katusha-Alpecin is taken over by new owners.

Danish squad Bigla, home to Brits Lizzie Banks and Sophie Wright, have welcomed the investment Katusha are making in the women’s peloton.

Katusha Sports CEO, Alexis Schoeb said: “When we set up Katusha Sports in 2016 we created the company with the overlying purpose of supporting professional cycling, and shaking up the standard model of sponsorship in this sport.

“We’ve had three very successful years of working within the UCI men’s WorldTour as our main partner and now we’re at a time where we are ready to extend our reach.

“We believe fully in women’s cycling and couldn’t be more excited to kick off this project.”

Katusha has been a headline sponsor of a men’s WorldTour team since 2009, but that partnership will come to an end in 2020 as Katusha-Alpecin is taken over by Israel Cycling Academy.

The new Israel Cycling Academy WorldTour team will still race in Katusha kit however.

Bigla are far from the biggest team in the women’s peloton, but have been punching above their weight and taking some memorable results this season, including Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig’s third places in the Tour of Flanders and La Course, and Lizzie Banks’s stage honours in the Giro Rosa.

Team manager Thomas Campana said: “This is clearly a sign that the sport, and our team, are continuing to develop along the right path.

“We are very pleased that Katusha will not only be providing us with advanced cycling apparel, but will also become the second title partner of the team.

“With this investment, Katusha demonstrates their innovation as well as confidence in the market of female cyclists around the world.”