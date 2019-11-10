Katy Marchant snatches gold in Women’s Keirin at Glasgow Track World Cup

Katy Marchant took gold in the Women’s Keirin on day two of the UCI Track Cycling World Cup in Glasgow.

Her win over Germany’s Emma Hinze was by the smallest of margins as she lunged for the line just in time to snatch victory.

As well as a gold medal on the second day of action in Glasgow, Britain also won silver as Ethan Hayter and Oliver Wood finished second in the Men’s Madison, beating the Australian duo in the final sprint.

Neah Evans finished eighth in the Women’s Omnium and Jason Kenny lost to Harrie Lavreysen in the quarter-finals of the Men’s Sprint, the Dutchman eventually going on to take gold.

After her win, Marchant said: “I’m so happy and I’m really pleased with how I rode the race as well.

“There were moments when I chose to be patient and then I picked my moment at the end, it was hard work, but it was worth fighting for.

“With so many amazing girls now, it’s winner through from the first round and top three from the semi-final.

“My semi-final wasn’t my finest race but I managed to squeeze through and you race the semis to get into the final. I’m really happy to come away with the win.”

The final day of the Glasgow Track World Cup continues on Sunday (November 10) with the Men’s Omnium, Women’s Sprint, Men’s Keirin and Women’s Madison.