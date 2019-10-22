Kit brand Endura pulls out of Movistar sponsorship because of ‘UCI dead end’

Kit brand Endura have opted to end their sponsorship of Movistar because of the “developmental dead end being enforced by the UCI.”

The Scottish apparel company will part ways with Movistar after a six-year partnership, which has included Grand Tour victories, a World Championship, Monument wins and Alex Dowsett’s Hour Record.

But Endura says it has faced a crossroads recently, as it feels that innovation is being hampered by cycling’s international governing body, the UCI.

>>> Dylan Groenewegen signs extension with Jumbo-Visma until 2023

A statement from the brand said: “The escalation route to the top level in road cycling see Continental and Pro Continental teams hit glass ceilings where access to higher level races is limited and so too the WorldTour where progress in technical apparel is limited by the governing body and the prize for innovation is seeing technological advances banned.

“Endura reached a fork in the road and have chosen to avoid the developmental dead end currently being enforced by the UCI.”

Endura says it will focus its attentions on advancing aerodynamic technology in triathlon, where innovation isn’t so “constrained”.

The company previously worked with British time trial specialist Alex Dowsett and aerodynamic expert Simon Smart of Drag2Zero, using 3D scans combined with wind tunnel testing to design a new surface type for cycling kit.

Surface Silicone Topography (SST) used 3D silicone chevrons to reduce drag, but this technology was outlawed by the UCI in early 2019.

>>> ‘Nairo Quintana wanted a team with new challenges and can still win Tour de France’ says Arkéa-Samsic boss

Endura initially started its racing involvement with bike shop Pedal Power to build a team that then grew into Endura Racing, later NetApp-Endura which raced the Vuelta a España in 2013 and the Tour de France the following year.

Movistar and Endura launched their partnership in late summer 2013 and then revealed their kit in Madrid in 2014.

Despite leaving the WorldTour, Endura said it will continue to design kit for road cyclists and gravel riders, but does not rule out a return to the professional peloton.