Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne 2020 TV guide

The cobbled Classics season kicks off this weekend with a double header of races Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne (Sunday, March 1) is the second of the two.

Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne is very different to Omloop Het Nieuwsblad as this leans more towards the sprinters, with riders like Mark Cavendish (Bahrain-McLaren), Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma) and Tom Boonen, who has the record with three victories.

>>> Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne 2020 start list

The race has been won by solo attacks and small breaks before. Bob Jungels (Deceununck-Quick-Step), last year’s winner, and Jasper Stuyvan (Trek-Segafredo), 2016 winner, both won with solo attacks, but the bunch sprint is the usual outcome.

Prelude to the Monuments, Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix, Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne is part of the semi-Classics programme that we see through the spring period.

This year’s addition is 203km long with five cobbled climbs that include the Kruisberg and the Oude Kwaremont. But the cobbles aren’t the only tests as some of the asphalt climbs can cause problems. The Côte de Trieu peaks out at 13 percent.

The last 50km are more or less flat but that doesn’t mean the attacks have finished. The best opportunity for a solo rider to win would be to be in a small group after the final climb, the Kluisberg, and then attacking with around 20km to go to try and hold off the peloton.

