Movistar staff member dies in mountain accident

A staff member of Movistar has sadly passed away at the age of 42, the team has announced.

Garikoitz Baños, known as Gary, died on Saturday in a mountain accident.

From Gipuzkoa, a historical territory in the Basque Country, Baños had worked for the Spanish WorldTour outfit since 2012, having moved up to the top level of cycling after working for the Conentpolis and Caja Rural squads.

Baños was also one of the key staff members working for the Movistar women’s team after its inception in 2018.

Movistar has given its condolences to his partner, Idoia, as well as his family and friends.

“Gary’s enormous involvement, his sympathy and humor, and a deep love for cycling and caring for its protagonists leave a huge mark on our team, both professionally and, above all, on staff,” the team said in a statement.

“All Gary’s colleagues in the Movistar Team wish to convey to his partner, Idoia, as well as all his family and friends, our greatest affection and support in very difficult times for all of us. Goian bego, rest in peace.”

“I will always remember you and take you with me. What good laughs we have had together, love to all your family and friends,” Burgos-BH’s Angel Madrazo said.

“Rest in peace dear friend,” added Alejandro Valverde, as tributes flooded in from many current and former pros, as well as other WorldTour teams.