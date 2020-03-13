Paris-Nice to finish day early after cancellation of stage eight

Paris-Nice will end a day earlier than planned, after race organisers announced the cancellation of the final stage eight.

Race organisers ASO apparently met with teams on Thursday evening after Niccolò Bonifazio won stage five to come to an agreement amidst growing concerns over the coronavirus outbreak.

A compromise was reached that the race would continue for stages six and seven on Friday and Saturday, with Sunday’s stage eight in Nice cancelled.

Bora-Hansgrohe have announced that a staff member working on Paris-Nice who showed symptoms of a cold has been put into isolation as a precaution after testing negative for Covid-19.

Bahrain-McLaren decided to pull out of the race before the start of stage six due to the “rapidly escalating public health risks associated with the Covid-19.”

They said in a statement: “Following consultation with the team’s riders, medical staff and other stakeholders, and in light of the rapidly escalating public health risks associated with the Covid-19 virus, the decision has been taken to repatriate all team personnel to their homes as soon as possible.

“Rolling restrictions on movement across Europe and the health of the entire team mean this precautionary measure is an immediate priority.”

EF Pro Cycling’s Tejay Van Garderen abandoned after stage four due to the travel ban imposed on those flying from mainland Europe to the United States, with the American not wishing to potentially be separated from his family.

In a statement, Paris-Nice race organisers said: “After consultation with the relevant authorities, The Union Cycliste Internationale and the Ville de Nice, the organisers of Paris-Nice have decided that 7th stage, finishing at Valdebore la Colmiane, will be the last of the race.

“This decision, taken as part of the fight against the spread of the Coronavirus, means that the final stage in Nice is now cancelled.”