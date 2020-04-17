Primož Roglič and Jakob Fuglsang among riders set for virtual Giro d’Italia

The Giro d’Italia will hold a virtual edition of their race in light of the Grand Tour’s cancellation due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Primož Roglič and Jakob Fuglsang are among the riders set to take part, with both men and women set to compete over seven stages.

Riders won’t have to complete each stage at the same time and will have several days to post their effort on Garmin Virtual Ride.

Four WorldTour teams will take part, Jumbo-Visma, Astana, Bahrain-McLaren and Movistar, while Italian ProTeam Bardiani CSF will also line-up. Each squad will put forward one rider, with Roglič representing Jumbo-Visma and Fuglsang for Astana, while Elia Viviani, Alberto Bettiol, Davide Formolo, Matteo Trentin, Diego Ulissi and Sonny Colbrelli are set to represent Italy.

Women’s WorldTour outfits Movistar, Astana and Trek-Segafredo will also compete. Amateur riders will also be able to take part and compete for their own title. The seven stages borrow inspiration from the planned 2020 route, with the Madonna di Campiglio summit finish included on stage four.

Live post-stage broadcasts will be held with riders on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube, with the virtual race being held in support of the Italian Red Cross.

April 21: San Salvo – Tortoreto (32.1 km, 480m altitude gain)

April 22 – 24: Cesenatico – Cesenatico (32, 7 km, 980m altitude gain)

April 25-28: Udine – San Daniele del Friuli (26.9 km, 550m altitude gain)

April 29 – May 1: Bassano del Grappa – Madonna di Campiglio (25.9 km, 930m altitude gain)

May 2 – 5: Pinzolo – Laghi di Cancano (30.0 km, 30 km, 710m altitude gain)

May 6 – 8: Alba – Sestrière (31.5 km, 1.18km altitude gain)

May 9 – 10: Cernusco sul Naviglio – Milan (15.7km, 30m altitude gain)

While the Giro d’Italia is still waiting to see if they can find a new slot for their three-week stage race, Tour de France organiser ASO has announced new dates for the French Grand Tour. Originally planned for June 27 – July 19, the race is now set to begin on August 29 and finish on September 20.