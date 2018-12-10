Quiz: Can you name every Grand Tour stage winner of 2018?

63 stages of Grand Tour racing, but can you remember who crossed the line first on each day?

It has been a memorable year for British cycling, as Chris Froome, Geraint Thomas and Simon Yates secured all three Grand Tour titles (there’s three answers for you right there).

62 riders and one team took glory over the 63 days of racing, but how many of them can you remember?

You have eight minutes to name as many as you can (without the help of Wikipedia) and prove your knowledge to your friends, family and club mates.





