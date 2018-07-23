RideLondon-Surrey Classic 2018 start list

Full list of riders taking part in the 2018 Prudential RideLondon-Surrey Classic road race on Sunday, July 29

A number of the world’s best sprinters – including Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb) and Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) – are among those to contest victory in the world’s richest one-day race, the Prudential RideLondon-Surrey Classic (July 29).

The 200km race takes riders through the Surrey Hills via Leith Hill, Ranmore Common and Box Hill before an iconic finish on The Mall.

Quick-Step Floors bring a strong line-up to the race with plenty of options including multiple Grand Tour stage winner Elia Viviani, up-and-coming Dutch sprinter Fabio Jakobsen.

With the race clashing with the final stage of the Tour de France, Jean Pierre Drucker (BMC Racing) is the only former winner on the start list with the likes of defending champion Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) and Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ) still in France.

Other potential winners including Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe), Luka Mezgec (Mitchelton-Scott), Phil Bauhaus (Team Sky), and Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo).

2018 Prudential RideLondon-Surrey Classic Start List (subject to change)

Katusha-Alpecin

1 DOWSETT Alex (GBR)

2 GONCALVES Jose (POR)

3 LAMMERTINK Mauritz (NED)

4 BIERMANS Jenthe (BEL)

5 HOLLENSTEIN Reto (SUI)

6 SPILAK Simon (SLO)

7 HAAS Nathan (AUS)

BORA-Hansgrohe

11 BENNETT Sam (IRL)

12 KENNAUGH Peter (GBR)

13 MCCARTHY Jay (AUS)

14 PFINGSTEN Christoph (GER)

15 SCHILLINGER Andreas (GER)

16 SARAMOTINS Aleksejs (LAT)

17 SELIG Rüdiger (GER)

Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise

21 FARAZIJN Maxime (BEL)

22 MENTEN Milan (BEL)

23 NOPPE Christophe (BEL)

24 RICKAERT Jonas (BEL)

25 VAN GOMPEL Mathias (BEL)

26 VAN ROOY Kenneth (BEL)

27 VERWILST Aaron (BEL)

Bahrain-Merida

31 BOLE Grega (SLO)

32 BONIFAZIO Niccolò (ITA)

33 GARCIA Ivàn (ESP)

34

35 PER David (SLO)

36 SIUTSOU Kanstantsin (BLR)

37 VISCONTI Giovanni (ITA)

LottoNL-Jumbo

41 OLIVER Daan (NED)

42 BATTAGLIN Enrico (ITA)

43 WYNANTS Maarten (BEL)

44 TANKINK Bram (NED)

45 VAN EMDEN Jos (NED)

46 LINDEMAN Bert-Jan (NED)

47 WAGNER Robert (GER)

Ag2r La Mondiale

51 BAGDONAS Gediminas (LTU)

52 BARBIER Rudy (FRA)

53 COSNEFROY Benoit (FRA)

54 DENZ Nico (GER)

55 DUMOULIN Samuel (FRA)

56 DUVAL Julien (FRA)

57 JAUREGUI Quentin (FRA)

CCC Sprandi Polkowice

61 BERNAS Pawel Piotr (POL)

62 CIESLIK Pawel (POL)

63 FRANCZAK Pawel (POL)

64 ANTUNES Amaro Manuel (POR)

65 SIRS Frantisek (CZE)

66 SCHLEGEL Michal (CZE)

67 TRATNIK Jan (SLO)

UAE Team Emirates

71 CONSONNI Simone (ITA)

72 SWIFT Ben (GBR)

73 GANNA Filippo (ITA)

74 MORI Manuele (ITA)

75 BYSTROM Sven Erik (NOR)

76 LAENGEN Vegard Stake (NOR)

77 ULISSI Diego (ITA)

Bardiani-CSF

81 ALBANESE Vincenzo (ITA)

82 BARBIN Enrico (ITA)

83 GUARDINI Andrea (ITA)

84 MAESTRI Mirco (ITA)

85 ROTA Lorenzo (ITA)

86 SIMION Paolo (ITA)

87 TONELLI Alessandro (ITA)

Astana

91 DE VREESE Laurens (BEL)

92 GIDICH Yvgeniy (KAZ)

93 HOULE Hugo (CAN)

94 KORSAETH Truls (NOR)

95 LUTSENKO Alexey (KAZ)

96 MINALI Riccardo (ITA)

97 MOSER Moreno (ITA)

BMC Racing

101 DRUCKER Jean Pierre (LUX)

102 ROELANDTS Jurgen (BEL)

103 SCOTSON Miles (AUS)

104 VAN HOOYDONCK Nathan (BEL)

105 BETTIOL Alberto (ITA)

106 DE MARCHI Alessandro (ITA)

107 DENNIS Rohan (AUS)

EF Education First–Drapac

111 CLARKE William (AUS)

112 DOCKER Mitch (AUS)

113 MAGNUSSON Kim (SWE)

114 MCLAY Dan (GBR)

115 MODOLO Sacha (ITA)

116 OWEN Logan (USA)

117 VAN ASBROECK Tom (BEL)

Lotto Soudal

121 BAK Lars (DEN)

122 HANSEN Adam (AUS)

123 HOFLAND Moreno (NED)

124 LAMBRECHT Bjorg (BEL)

125 MAES Nikolas (BEL)

126 VAN DER SANDE Tosh (BEL)

127 VANHOUCKE Harm (BEL)

Mitchelton-Scott

131 ALBASINI Michael (SUI)

132 TUFT Svein (CAN)

133 TRENTIN Matteo (ITA)

134 JUUL JENSEN Christopher (DEN)

135 MEZGEC Luka (SLO)

136 MEYER Cameron (AUS)

137 EDMONDSON Alexander (AUS)

Team Dimension Data

141 CUMMINGS Stephen (GBR)

142 THWAITES Scott (GBR)

143 EISEL Bernhard (AUT)

144 DOUGLAS Nicolas (RSA)

145 GIBBONS Ryan (RSA)

146 KING Benjamin (USA)

147 VAN ZYL Johann (RSA)

Team Novo Nordisk

151 CALABRIA Fabio (AUS)

152 BRAND Sam (GBR)

153 LOZANO David (ESP)

154 PERON Andrea (ITA)

155 PLANET Charles (FRA)

156 POLI Umberto (ITA)

157 WILLIAMS Christopher (AUS)

Team Sunweb

161 BAUHAUS Phil (GER)

162 CURVERS Roy (NED)

163 HOFSTEDE Lennard (NED)

164 STORER Michael (AUS)

165 TEUNISSEN Mike (NED)

166 TUSVELD Martijn (NED)

167 WALSCHEID Maximilian (GER)

Team Sky

171 DIBBEN Jonathan (GBR)

172 DOULL Owain (GBR)

173 GEOGHEGAN HART Tao (GBR)

174 HALVORSEN Kristoffer (NOR)

175 LAWLESS Christopher (GBR)

176 STANNARD Ian (GBR)

177 WISNIOWSKI Lukasz (POL)

Quick-Step Floors

181 DEVENYNS Dries (BEL)

182 JAKOBSEN Fabio (NED)

183 MARTINELLI Davide (ITA)

184 MØRKØV Michael (DEN)

185 SABATINI Fabio (ITA)

186 SENECHAL Florian (FRA)

187 VIVIANI Elia (ITA)

Trek Segafredo

191 ALAFACI Eugenio (ITA)

192 BEPPU Fumiyuki (JPA)

193 BRÄNDLE Matthias (AUT)

194 FRAME Alex (NZL)

195 MULLEN Ryan (IRL)

196 NIZZOLO Giacomo (ITA)

197 VAN POPPEL Boy (NED)