Saudi Tour TV guide 2020: How to watch Mark Cavendish’s season opener

The inaugural edition of the Saudi Tour will see a number of big-name riders begin their seasons in the Middle East.

Mark Cavendish will make his first appearance in Bahrain McLaren colours following his transfer from Dimension Data, while Niki Terpstra (Total Direct Energie) and Nacer Bouhanni (Arkéa-Samsic).

2018 British Road Race Champion Connor Swift will also line up for Arkéa-Samsic, alongside compatriot Daniel McLay.

Brit James Shaw will have his first outing with Riwal Readynez while 2013 World Road Race Champion Rui Costa will lead UAE Team Emirates.

>>> Saudi Tour 2020 start list

The race consists of five stages between February 4-8, centred around the Saudi Arabian capital of Riyadh.

The peloton returns to the Middle Eastern country after a 17-year break. The previous Tour de Saudi Arabia last ran in 2002.

For those wanting to watch the race, Eurosport are providing live coverage of the last hour and a half of racing of each stage as well as hour-long recap shows before the next day’s live coverage.

For terrestrial TV viewers, the action will be shown on Eurosport 2, which is also available online through the Eurosport Player.

If Eurosport is not available in your region, there are other options.

How to watch in other locations

Saudi Tour 2020 live coverage timings

Stage one, Tuesday February 4, Riyadh to Jaww

Live coverage: 11.00am-12.30pm

Recap: 10am-11am on Wednesday

Stage two, Wednesday February 5, Sadus Castle to Riyadh

Live coverage: 11.00am-12.30pm

Recap: 10am-11am on Thursday

Stage three, Thursday February 6, Riyadh to Al Bujairi

Live coverage: 11.00am-12.30pm

Recap: 10am-11am on Friday

Stage four, Friday February 7, Wadi Namar Park to Al Mazuhimiya King Saugìd University

Live coverage: 11.00am-12.30pm

Stage five, Saturday February 8, Princess Nourah University to Al Masnak

Live coverage TBC: expected 11.00am-12.30pm