Saudi Tour 2020 start list: Mark Cavendish opens season in the Middle East

The start list for the inaugural edition of the Saudi Tour is coming together, with Mark Cavendish set to headline the race.

Slated for five stages from February 4-8, the Middle East stage race is centred around the Saudi Arabian capital of Riyadh with a combination of city and desert landscapes providing the backdrop.

The announcement of a new race in Saudi Arabia proved controversial however, with a human rights group condemning the decision, saying “cycling is increasingly associated with repression.”

Despite the criticism, the race is expected to draw some star riders who want to test their early-season form with warm temperatures and flat terrain.

Cavendish will be making his season debut in his new Bahrain-McLaren colours, while his fellow Brit and former national champion Connor Swift will also be racing.

>>> Spectator causes huge crash on stage one of Vuelta a San Juan 2020

James Shaw will be racing with his new Riwal Readynez team while fans of domestic racing will be delighted to see Ribble-Weldtite going up against some of the best.

Here is the provisional start list for the 2020 Saudi Tour, compiled from details from the race organiser and ProCyclingStats.com :

Saudi Tour 2020 start list (provisional)

Rally Cycling

Adam De Vos (Can)

Nippo Delko One Provence

Ramūnas Navardauskus (Lit)

NTT Pro Cycling

Matteo Sobrero (Ita)

Enrico Gasparotto (Sui)

Roman Kreuziger (Cze)

Reinardt Janse van Rensburg (RSA)

Arkéa-Samsic

Nacer Bouhanni (Fra)

Daniel McLay (GBr)

Florian Vachon (Fra)

Connor Swift (GBr)

Donavan Grondin (Fra)

Total Direct Energie

Damien Gaudin (Fra)

Niki Terpstra (Ned)

Geoffrey Soupe (Fra)

Adrien Petit (Fra)

Leonardo Bonifazio (Ita)

Gazprom-RusVelo

Sergei Chernetski (Rus)

Bahrain-McLaren

Heinrich Haussler (Aus)

Mark Cavendish (GBr)

Marcel Sieberg (Ger)

Phil Bauhaus (Ger)

Riwal Readynez

August Jensen (Nor)

Nick van der Lijke (Ned)

Elmar Reinders (Ned)

Andreas Kron (Den)

Piotr Havik (Ned)

James Shaw (GBr)

Astana

Davide Martinella (Ita)

Alex Aranburu (Esp)

Yuriy Natarov (Kaz)

Laurens De Vreese (Bel)

Circus-Wanty Gobert

Timothy Dupont (Bel)

Yoann Offredo (Fra)

Bingoal-Wallonie Bruxelles

Jelle Vanendert (Bel)

Baptiste Planckaert (Bel)

UAE Team Emirates

Rui Costa (Por)

Valerio Conti (Ita)

Burgo-BH

Ángel Madrazo (Esp)

B&B Hotels-Vital Concept p/b KTM

Jens Debusschere (Bel)

Bike Aid

Lucas Carstensen (Ger)

Ribble-Weldtite

Steve Lampier (GBr)

Terengganu Inc. TSG

Youcef Reguigui (Alg)

Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

Matteo Malucelli (Ita)

United Arab Emirates