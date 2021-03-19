Sepp Kuss signs new deal with Jumbo-Visma as he is ‘increasingly becoming a leader himself’

Sepp Kuss has signed a new three-year contract with Jumbo-Visma, as the team says he is “increasingly becoming a leader himself.”

The US rider, who has already racked up stage victories in the Critérium du Dauphiné, the Vuelta a España, and the Tour of Utah, will be staying with Jumbo until 2024, as he hopes to continue testing his limits.

Kuss, 26, started his pro career with the Dutch squad back in 2018 and will stay with the team for another three years alongside Wout van Aert who also has a contract until 2024, and Primož Roglič until 2023.

Jumbo-Visma sports director Merijn Zeeman said: “Sepp is one of the best climbers in the peloton. He has grown into a rider who takes his own chances, but he is also super important in supporting the leaders. He is increasingly becoming a leader himself and we will guide him in discovering his limits in the upcoming years.”

Kuss has been an invaluable asset to Roglič, in both of the Slovenian’s Vuelta victories and his heartbreaking near-miss in the 2020 Tour de France.

While Kuss has yet to break into the top -10 in a Grand Tour himself, the Coloradan has previously said he is ready to take on leadership responsibilities himself, but admits he has a lot to work on to become a contender.

On his new contract, Kuss said: “I’m really happy to extend with the team. For me, over the past three years, it has felt really comfortable for me.

“Everybody on the staff and all the riders make Jumbo-Visma a very nice environment for me. The special thing about the team is that everybody understands me as an athlete and, more importantly, as a person. That way we get the most out of each other. I always get opportunities and that helps me stay motivated. We are always striving for something big at this team and that’s really exciting and really special. So I hope to continue that and keep making some good memories.”

>>> Chris Froome, Wout van Aert and Mathieu van der Poel among highest paid riders, according to report

Kuss started his year at the UAE Tour and will be next racing the Volta a Catalunya and the Tour de Romandie.

Then Kuss will be preparing for the Tour de France at the Critérium du Dauphiné, then the Vuelta a España in the late summer.