Team Ineos have signed Rohan Dennis for 2020, says report

Team Ineos is signing World Champion Rohan Dennis and ending months of speculation about his future following a turbulent year, according to Australia’s The Advertiser.

Dennis won the Worlds time trial race after leaving the Tour de France mid-race in mysterious circumstances and as a result, being having his contract terminated one year early by Team Bahrain-Merida.

It had been reported that CCC Team or Movistar along with Ineos were interested in Dennis, but The Advertiser confirmed the latter will sign him for 2020 to race alongside stars Chris Froome, Geraint Thomas and Egan Bernal.

Dennis quit the Tour de France on the eve of the Pau time trial, when he was to race for the first time in the Tour in the rainbow stripes as the 2018 world champion. His mysterious decision caused a storm within the team, who had sent their top brass out for the stage. They never raced him again and terminated his contract, a decision made official days after he won the time trial title in Yorkshire.

Amazingly, Dennis had not raced since July 18 at the Tour when he won the time trial title two months later. He took gold by one minute over Belgian Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-Quick-Step).

It is unsure where Dennis will fit in in a team stacked with talent, but it is assumed he will focus on week-long stage races and time trials with the Olympics in Tokyo a major goal. Ineos could be reluctant to field him in a Grand Tour after he left Bahrain-Merida mid-race without their top time trial star.

“Any time I don’t have the perfect preparation race-wise, it’s [the Yorkshire Worlds] given me the confidence of knowing that’s not necessarily going to change the result,” the article quoted Dennis.

“Where people go ‘you have to do a Grand Tour’ or ‘you have to do this or that’, it is possible to win [a major time trial] without it which was a big question mark.

“So coming into Tokyo it might not necessarily be the best idea that you have to do the Tour [de France], let’s try to be more specific about it to get the best preparation for Tokyo and maybe that’s the best way.”

Ineos could race him already in January at the National Championships in Ballarat and then at the Tour Down Under. He won the tour in 2015, a race around his home roads of Adelaide.

Dennis and his agent took Bahrain-Merida’s decision to fire him to the UCI Arbitration Panel. It said was a breach of contract “actually causing, and with malicious intent to cause, damage to the health and reputation of Mr Dennis.” A decision either way has yet to be annouced.

He was reportedly earning around €1.5 million annually, according to sources, in the contract he signed for the 2019 and 2020 seasons. Insiders suggested any new contract would be based on a lower base salary plus bonuses to encourage Dennis to race and win.

Dennis set the hour record in 2015 that Alex Dowsett, Bradley Wiggins and Victor Campenaerts went on to beat. He won the Worlds time trial titles in 2018 and 2019, two stages in the Vuelta a España and the overall of the Tour Down Under.

It is not the first time Dennis switched teams unexpectedly, having made his move from Garmin-Sharp to join BMC Racing midway through 2014. He stayed with the team through 2018 when the team folded. He then signed for Bahrain-Merida.