The Procycling Tour de France 2020 preview is out now

Procycling magazine’s 2020 Tour de France preview is out now, featuring an exclusive interview with Tom Dumoulin as well as a detailed look at all 21 stages of the race and analysis of all the teams due to start.

Also inside this month’s magazine is an interview with two of Team Ineos’ long-standing riders, former Tour winner Geraint Thomas and road captain Luke Rowe.

We speak to Richie Porte about his tumultuous relationship with the race. Emma Pooley, the last winner of the Grand Boucle – the descendent of the women’s Tour de France – and one of the campaigners behind La Course, recalls her 2009 win and asks why women are still waiting for parity. While Israel Start-Up Nation’s general manager explains what’s made the team so successful, ahead of their race debut.

Over the last few months, our team of writers have conducted exclusive interviews with the likes of Julian Alaphilippe, Lizzie Deginan, Mads Pedersen and Annemiek Van Vleuten.

