Tom Dumoulin to take break from cycling career

Tom Dumoulin has decided to take a break from professional cycling.

The 30-year-old told Jumbo-Visma management at the team’s training camp in Alicante, Spain, last night, and will take unpaid leave for an indefinite period.

According to De Limburger, the Dutchman has been unhappy as a cyclist for a year and wants to take time out to think about his future and whether he wants to continue his career as a professional cyclist.

This decision comes as a surprise, with Dumoulin saying in a released interview at the training camp this week that he was looking forward to returning to the cobbled Classics this coming season.

“We have decided to change my schedule a bit for this spring. We are going to ride cobblestones for once, that is fun,” he said.

“I always think spring is a very beautiful period. Everyone, including myself, is eager to get started again. I have to admit that in terms of results it has never been my best period. This will be my 10th professional year and I have never really shone in the spring. I hope and think every year that it will work out this year. I’m going for it again.”

After a difficult final 2019 season with Sunweb, where injury forced him to abandon the Giro d’Italia and subsequently miss the Tour de France, Vuelta a España and World Road Championships, Dumoulin transferred to Jumbo-Visma.

In his first season with the Dutch team, Dumoulin rode to seventh overall at the Tour de France, having given up on his own GC ambitions halfway through the race and riding in support of Primož Roglič. Dumoulin finished second behind Tadej Pogačar on the stage 20 time trial where his team-mate lost the yellow jersey to the younger Slovenian.