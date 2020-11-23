Tom Pidcock, Anna van der Breggen and Esteban Chaves headline first ever UCI Zwift World Championships 

The inaugural UCI Cycling Esports World Championships takes place next month 
Alex Ballinger

The first ever Zwift World Championships have attracted some of the biggest names in cycling, with Tom Pidcock, Anna van der Breggen and Esteban Chaves all expected on the virtual start line. 

Next month, online training platform Zwift will host the first ever UCI Cycling Esports World Championships with rainbow jerseys up for grabs for both the men’s and women’s races. 

Zwift has now published the start list for the 2020 Zwift Worlds, scheduled for December 9, with 22 nations competing across both events. 

Alongside the likes of Britain’s Pidcock and reigning road world champion Van der Breggen, we’ll also see Lawson Craddock, Edvald Boasson Hagen and Dame Sarah Storey compete in Watopia. 

Zwift CEO Eric Min said: “Together with the UCI on December 9th, we will be making history.” 

“This will be the first event of its kind and I believe it will mark the future direction of sport, fitness and competition. 

“There is no doubt that technology will play a bigger role and this competition perfectly blends technology with what we traditionally associate with physical ‘sport’. Already the lines are blurred, and this is evident when looking at the teams selected by each of the national cycling federations. 

“Many will be familiar with the WorldTour riders but I believe they will be pushed all the way by the specialist indoor racers. Don’t be surprised to see a member of the Zwift Cycling Esports emerge on top. This is only the beginning, and I can’t wait.” 

The races will take place on a 50km course, taking in the Watopia Figure Eight Reverse route, finishing atop the Hilly KOM.  Both the men and women will compete over the same course with the same distance.  

Zwift will also be hosting a series of community races called the Nations Challenge, organised by WTRL and starting on December 5 and 6.  

UCI Cycling Esports World Championships 2020 start list

Women’s elite

*denotes a rider who will be participating as a wildcard

AUS Justine Barrow
AUS Sarah Gigante
AUS Jessica Pratt
AUS Bre Vine
AUS Vicki Whitelaw
AUS Bre Wilson
BEL Mieke Docx
CAN Olivia Baril
CAN Angela Naeth
CAN Georgia Simmerling
COL Natalia Franco
DEN Marie-Louise Hartz
DEN Annika Langvad
DEN Fie Østerby
ESP Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez
FRA Marie Le Net
GBR Elinor Barker
GBR Megan Barker
GBR Louise Bates*
GBR Danielle Christmas
GBR Anna Henderson*
GBR Jenny Holl
GBR Sarah Storey
GER Franziska Brausse
GER Lisa Brennauer
GER Tanja Erath
GER Hannah Ludwig
GER Christa Riffel
GER Finja Smekal
ITA Martina Alzini
JPN Shoko Kashiki
JPN Eri Yonamine
NED Anna van der Breggen*
NED Annemiek Van Vlueten*
NED Kirsten Wild*
NOR Kristin Falck
NOR Borghild Løvset
NZL Ella Harris
POL Sonia Cięciel-Zambrzycki
POL Magdalena Czusz
POL Aurela Nerlo
POR Tata Martins
RSA Ashleigh Moolman Pasio
SWE Emma Belforth
SWE Marlene Bjärehed
SWE Cecilia Hansen
USA Krista Doebel-Hickok
USA Kristen Faulkner
USA Jacqueline Godbe
USA Kristen Kulchinsky
USA Laura Matsen-Ko
USA Courtney Nelson
USA Shayna Powless
USA Lauren Stephens
USA Christie Tracy

Men’s elite

*denotes a rider who will be participating as a wildcard

AUS Will Clarke
AUS Jack Haig
AUS Benjamin Hill
AUS Freddy Ovett
AUS Cooper Sayers
AUS Jay Vine
AUS Nicholas White
AUT Felix Ritzinger
AUT Moran Vermeulen
BEL Victor Campenaerts*
BEL Eli Iserbyt*
BEL Maximilien Picoux
BEL Jens Schuermans
BEL Lennert Teugels
BEL Julien Van den Brande
BEL Harm Vanhoucke*
BEL Lionel Vujasin
CAN Jordan Cheyne
CAN Charles-Etienne Chrétien
CAN Pier-André Coté
CAN Matteo Dal-Cin
CAN Lionel Sanders
COL Esteban Chaves
COL Rigoberto Uran
DEN Anders Foldager
DEN Frederik Muff
DEN Nicklas Pedersen
DEN Michael Valgren
ESP Carlos Barbero
ESP Victor De La Parte Gonzalez
ESP Ivan Garcia Cortina
ESP Juan Pedro Lopez Perez
ESP Luis Angel Mate Mardones
FRA Valentin Madouas*
FRA Jordan Sarrou
FRA Benjamin Thomas*
GBR Edward Clancy
GBR Tom Pidcock*
GBR Robert Scott
GBR Maximilian Stedman
GBR Andrew Tennant
GER Lucas Carstensen
GER Miguel Heidemann
GER Jonas Koch
GER Jason Osborne
GER Jonas Rapp
IRL Christopher McGlinchey
ITA Alberto Bettiol*
ITA Francesco Lamon
ITA Domenico Pozzovivo*
ITA Michele Scartezzini
JPN Fumiyuki Beppu
JPN Nariyuki Masuda
NOR Edvald Boasson Hagen
NOR Jonas Hvideberg
NOR Vidar Mehl
NZL Ollie Jones
POL Paweł Bernas
POL Michał Kamiński
POL Wojciech Pszczolarski
POL Adam Stachowiak
POL Patryk Stosz
POR Jorge Magalhães
POR Miguel Salgueiro
RSA Ryan Gibbons
RSA Daryl Impey
SUI Lars Forster*
SWE Olof Åström
SWE Samuel Brännlund
SWE Johan Norén
USA Holden Comeau
USA Lawson Craddock
USA Brian Hodges
USA Jadon Jaeger
USA Ryan Larson
USA Tanner Ward
USA Tyler Williams
USA Cory Williams