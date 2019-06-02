Tom Pidcock becomes first British winner of Paris-Roubaix U23

Tom Pidcock (Wiggins Le Col) has become the first ever British winner of Paris-Roubaix U23 in the 2019 edition of the race.

The Brit was out front with Swiss rider Jonas Jacobs before he attacked with less than 20km remaining.

Jacobs eventually finished second, with Belgian rider Jens Reynders (Wallonie-Bruxelles Development Team) third.

Pidcock and Jacobs had been part of a group of nine riders at the front of the race, before the pair attacked with 25km to go.

In the 2018 edition of the race, Pidcock finished 27th, more than seven minutes adrift of the Belgian winner Stan Dewulf.

The Team Wiggins Le Col rider did win the junior edition of Paris-Roubaix in 2017, a race Geraint Thomas (Ineos) won in 2004.