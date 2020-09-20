Tom Pidcock has signed with Ineos Grenadiers, according to report  

Tom Pidcock has signed with Ineos Grenadiers, according to a report.

The Telegraph newspaper says the British rising star will be joining the British WorldTour squad in 2021, which will be a long anticipated move for UK cycling fans.

Pidcock, 21, is one of the most exciting homegrown talents currently on the rise, with outstanding results on the road, in cyclocross and on the mountain bike.

Most recently, Pidcock claimed a huge victory in the under-23 Giro d’Italia, along with three stage wins.

The Telegraph reports that Pidcock’s signing is part of a raft of new signings for Ineos as team principal Sir Dave Brailsford takes the team in a new direction after a tough season so far.

The team went into the Tour de France 2020 with reigning champion Egan Bernal in the hopes of winning their eighth Tour in the last decade, but the dream fell apart as Bernal fell out of contention dramatically on stage 15.

Jumbo-Visma had taken over as the dominant team in the Tour peloton, coming very close to winning the yellow jersey with Primož Roglič while controlling the pace in the high mountains.

Brailsford said Ineos currently have strong younger and older riders, while Jumbo have a number of riders at their peak.

He added: “It’s like a transition really. But we’re bringing in some experience and some new young talent and we’re building again.”

Pidcock’s signing could be announced as early as Monday, according to The Telegraph.

The Yorkshireman has been selected for the elite men’s road race team in Imola next weekend, as the under-23 race will not be held this season due to coronavirus.

Last year he finished third in the U23 road road on home turf, narrowly missing out in the sprint finish.