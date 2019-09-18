Tony Martin back on his bike ahead of Yorkshire 2019 World Championships after gruesome crash

Tony Martin still plans to represent Germany at the Yorkshire 2019 World Championships after his nasty crash at the Vuelta a España.

The Jumbo-Visma rider was forced out of the Spanish Grand Tour after he was caught in a high-speed crash on stage 19, that left him with a bloodied face.

Martin, a four-time TT world champion, is already back to training and hopes to race in Yorkshire.

In an Instagram post, the 34-year-old said: “Back on my Bianchi. I still have pain but it feels good to be on the road again.

“Hope to recover until the Worlds on Sunday.”

Martin is expected to ride the mixed relay team time trial which opens the racing on Sunday (September 29) and the individual time trial on Friday, September 25, but he has not been selected for the German road race team.

He crashed out of the Vuelta just two days from Madrid, when rainy conditions on stage 19 caused a crash that brought down a large section of the peloton, including race leader Primož Roglič and Miguel Ángel López (Astana).

Pictures showing the aftermath of the crash revealed Martin suffered gruesome cuts to his face and he was forced to pull out of the race.

Martin’s team leader Roglič won the red jersey two stages later, despite using his key lieutenant and road captain in the crash.

Footage shot by a roadside fan captured the crash. Tony Martin, can be seen flipping over his handlebars and coming down hard, with another team-mate also remaining on the tarmac.

Martin was embroiled in a controversy at the Tour de France 2019, when he and Luke Rowe (Team Ineos) were both sent home after an altercation on stage 17 to Gap, with Martin appearing to try to take Rowe off the road, the Welshman retaliating by pushing Martin’s face.