Tom Pidcock will return to racing at Yorkshire 2019 World Championships after serious crash

Tom Pidcock will make his return to racing at the Yorkshire 2019 World Championships after suffering a horrible crash last month.

The Brit fell while fighting for stage honours on day six of the Tour de l’Avenir under-23 race, suffering horrific injuries to his face in the fall.

Pidcock, the reigning under-23 cyclocross world champion, will make his return to the peloton in Yorkshire, where he will contest the U23 road race on Friday, September 27.

British Cycling’s senior academy men’s endurance coach, Keith Lambert, said: “I’m pleased to say Tom Pidcock has recovered well from his injuries and as such we have been able to select him for the road race.

“The under-23 squad have had mixed fortunes this season, with some terrific results but also some big crashes.

“What’s impressed me the most is that we have a strong group of under-23 road riders, either on the senior academy or on trade teams, and they always come together to work as a team and support each other when they’re riding in Great Britain colours.”

Pidcock, was part of a select group at the front of the race on the road to Privas during stage six of the Tour de l’Avenir, dubbed a ‘mini Tour de France’, when he went down in the final kilometre.

Footage of the crash shows that the rising road and cyclocross star was descending into a right-hand turn in awful weather conditions, his momentum carrying him towards the guard rail at the edge of the road.

Pidcock unclipped his foot in an attempt to avoid the rail, but went down and slid out of the view of the camera.

The 20-year-old was taken to hospital and forced to abandon the race, later posting a picture of his facial injuries on social media.

The other riders selected for the U23 road race at the Yorkshire Worlds include Fred Wright, who is currently riding as a stagiare with CCC Team, and Matt Walls, who recently finished second on stage five of the Tour of Britian, behind Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma).

In the U23 time trial, Britain will put up Ethan Vernon and Charlie Quarterman, who will be racing with Trek-Segafredo next season.

Lambert added: “One of the highlights of the under-23 racing calendar is the Tour de Yorkshire and all the riders get a real boost from the support of the home crowd, who never disappoint. We are all looking forward to seeing our home roads once again lined with supporters, and I’m confident the riders we have selected will give them something to cheer about.”

Under-23 Great Britain Cycling Team for the Yorkshire 2019 World Championships

Time trial

Charlie Quarterman, 21, Oxford

Ethan Vernon, 19, Bedfordshire

Road race

Stuart Balfour, 22, Scottish Borders

Tom Pidcock, 20, Yorkshire

Jake Stewart, 19, Coventry

Matt Walls, 21, Lancashire

Fred Wright, 20, London