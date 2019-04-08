Tour of the Basque Country 2019 live TV guide

A strong line-up of general classification contenders will start the Tour of the Basque Country on Monday and Eurosport will bring us the television coverage

A star-studded list of riders will take to the start line of the 58th edition of the Tour of the Basque Country on Monday (April 8), with an exciting general classification battle expected.

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) is the biggest name taking to the start line of the week-long race, as he continues his Tour de France preparation.

Mikel Landa will lead Movistar in the absence of 2017 winner Alejandro Valverde, with Nairo Quintana also absent from the line-up for the Spanish WorldTour team.

They will come up against other Grand Tour big hitters such as Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) and Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates).

Winner of the 2018 edition Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) has opted to skip the race, with George Bennett stepping in to lead the team.

Eurosport has live coverage for all of the stages apart from stage one. Highlights are shown later in the evening on Eurosport 1.

TV schedule

Note: Broadcast times may be subject to change. Check with your electronic programme guide.

Monday, April 8

14.30-16.30, LIVE Tour of the Basque Country stage one highlights, Eurosport 1

19.00-20.30, Tour of the Basque Country stage one highlights, Eurosport 1

22.30-23.35, Tour of the Basque Country stage two highlights, Eurosport 1

Tuesday, April 9

14.30-16.30, LIVE Tour of the Basque Country stage two, Eurosport 1

19.00-20.30, Tour of the Basque Country stage two highlights, Eurosport 1

22.30-23.35, Tour of the Basque Country stage two highlights, Eurosport 1

Wednesday, April 10

14.30-16.30, LIVE Tour of the Basque Country stage three, Eurosport 1

19.00-20.30, Tour of the Basque Country stage three highlights, Eurosport 1

22.30-23.30, Tour of the Basque Country stage three highlights, Eurosport 1

Thursday, April 11

14.30-16.30, LIVE Tour of the Basque Country stage four, Eurosport 1

19.00-20.30, Tour of the Basque Country stage four highlights, Eurosport 1

22.00-23.00, Tour of the Basque Country stage four highlights, Eurosport 1

Friday, April 12

14.30-16.30, LIVE Tour of the Basque Country stage five, Eurosport 1

19.00-20.30, Tour of the Basque Country stage five highlights, Eurosport 1

22.00-23.00, Tour of the Basque Country stage five highlights, Eurosport 1

Saturday, April 13

14.30-16.30, LIVE Tour of the Basque Country stage six, Eurosport 1

19.00-20.30, Tour of the Basque Country stage six highlights, Eurosport 1

22.00-23.00, Tour of the Basque Country stage six highlights, Eurosport 1