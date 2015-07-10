Alex Dowsett sets six Strava KoMs on Tour de France stage six; loses three immediately

The bad thing about cycling on the front of the Tour de France peloton all day is that people behind you break all your Strava records

Having struggled through stages four and five of the Tour de France, Movistar’s Alex Dowsett found himself back in the heart of the action on Thursday’s stage six.

And with the British rider supporting team leader Nairo Quintana he spent a lot of time at the front of the peloton, which was great news for his Strava stats.

Dowsett set claimed the KoM on six segments on the 191.5km route, but saw three of them beaten just seconds afterwards by some other blighters in the peloton.

He dominated up the famous D149 climb (3.3km at three per cent), reaching the end of the segment in 7:04, only to see MTN-Qhubeka’s Reinardt Janse van Rensburg snatch it off him by two seconds.

Then he smashed through the 10.7km Fresnoy-Envermeu section in 14:54 before Michal Kwiatkowski and Georg Preidler went a little bit faster.

Just a few kilometres later, on the Cote de Dieppe, Dowsett was beaten by three seconds by Bora-Argon 18’s Paul Voss.

After that, Dowsett broke three more records, but this time he clung on to them, including being 21 seconds faster than any other Strava rider on the Pourville-Varengeville segment.

Dowsett is a rider who includes all his power and cadence stats on Strava, with his ride on Thursday showing he averaged 203 Watts, maxing out at 976W, with his time at the front resulting in an average cadence of 88rpm.

