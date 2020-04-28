Chris Froome says a fifth Tour de France title would be ‘one of the biggest comeback stories in sport’

Chris Froome has said returning from his horrific injury to win a fifth Tour de France would be “one of the biggest comeback stories in sport.”

Team Ineos leader Froome has been on the long road to recovery after an awful crash at the Critérium du Dauphiné, which left him with fractured ribs, elbow and a broken right femur.

The 34-year-old made his returning to racing at the UAE Tour earlier this year, just as the global coronavirus crisis began to take hold, which would derail the entire 2020 cycling season.

But postponement of the Tour de France may have played to Froome’s advantage, giving him more time to return to full fitness before the planned Grand Départ in Nice on August 29.

In interview with The Times newspaper, the British Grand Tour star said: “[Winning the Tour a fifth time] would be massive. It would definitely be one of the biggest comeback stories in sport.

“I think some people have written me off to an extent, I wouldn’t blame them at all.”

Froome, winner of seven Grand Tours, said the delay to the start of the Tour de France, which had been scheduled to start in June, gives him extra time to ensure his right leg is back to full strength.

He added that his fitness is back to where it should be for this time of year, he just needs to find his top level to ensure he is capable of winning races once again.

Froome’s training has also been hindered by the coronavirus lockdown, as he has been restricted to riding indoors in his home near Nice.

He has been putting in more than 30 hours on the indoor trainer in a week, while also using strength training and box jumps to rebuild his form.

While some have questioned whether Froome can reach the top step after his injury at his age, the Kenyan-born rider says retirement is not yet in his schedule.

He said: “I don’t feel anyway close to retiring. I look forward to racing at least a few more seasons.”

Froome is out of contract with Team Ineos at the end of 2020, but he says negotiations are low on his list of priorities.