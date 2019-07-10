‘It’ll be harder to brake but it shouldn’t be a problem’: Magnus Cort continues Tour de France with broken finger

Magnus Cort will continue in the Tour de France with a broken finger he suffered in a crash on stage four.

The Dane was caught in a fall with his Astana team-mate Gorka Izagirre half way through the stage to Nancy, with X-rays later revealing he had broken a bone in his finger.

Both riders finished the stage and were able to start on day five, but Cort was seen riding with his finger supported by a splint.

The 26-year-old said after stage four: “It wasn’t a very hectic day, the moments before the crash there was no stress in the peloton.

“But then out of nowhere somebody crashed and I wasn’t able to avoid him, so I crashed while almost standing still.

“In the end I have a small fracture in one of my fingers, but it shouldn’t be a problem. Of course it’s never nice to crash and it will be a bit harder to brake, but I’m confident about continuing the race in the way I was planning to.”

Astana leader Jakob Fuglsang, who suffered a nasty cut in his own crash on stage one, said: “It was a good day for me, I felt even better than yesterday.

“Luckily, I was able to avoid a crash, but Magnus Cort who was riding behind me did crash. I hope his injury will have no influence on his performance in the upcoming weeks.”

There have been plenty of crashes so far in the Tour de France 2019, including Fuglsang’s fall which happened when Bahrain-Merida’s Damiano Caruso hit the floor in front of the Dane.

A Cofidis rider was also caught out on stage four when he hit a bollard at full speed and was thrown over the handlebars.

Despite the crashes, all riders have made it through the first four stages.