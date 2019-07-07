Here are all the riders fined at the Tour de France 2019

There are many guarantees at the Tour de France. Peter Sagan in the green jersey, Der Teufel appearing at the side of the road to watch the peloton pass by and a Wanty Groupe-Gobert rider inevitably getting in the day’s breakaway.

Another guarantee is the race commissaires will be filling their boots with the riders hard-earned Swiss francs, waiting until they’ve finished riding hundreds of kilometres to slap them with fines for minor inconveniences such as a debatable irregular sprint or taking food from a team car when they weren’t allowed to.

We’ll be keeping track of all the riders nipping to the cash point before warming down to pay for their day’s malfeasances, and for reference one Swiss franc (CHF) is worth about 80 pence.

Stage one

Julien Simon (Cofidis)

– Penalised for an irregular sprint

– Fined 500CHF, deducted 13 sprint points and relegated to the bottom of his finishing group.

Stage two

To be updated…