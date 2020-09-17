Jumbo-Visma director thrown off Tour de France for ‘improper behaviour’ towards a UCI official

Jumbo-Visma sports director Merijn Zeeman has been thrown off the Tour de France for ‘improper behaviour’ towards a UCI member.

The race’s jury report for stage 18 to La Roche-sur-Foron on Thursday said the Dutchman had been removed from the race for what it described as “intimidation, name calling, improper behavior of a team member towards a UCI member.”

Despite being revealed in the stage 18 report, the incident took place at a bike check following stage 17 of the race, the summit finish to the Col de la Loze won by Miguel Ángel López (Astana).

Under UCI article 8.2.2 the Zeeman, who has been with Jumbo-Visma since 2012, was kicked off the race and fined 2,000 CHF (£1698) for the offence.

The 41-year-old will now miss the final three stages of the race, with the team still holding the yellow jersey through Primož Roglič. The Slovenian looks assured to win the race if he can safely navigate stage 19 and not lose too much time to second place Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) on the 36.2km mountain time trial to Planche des Belles Filles on stage 20.

Dutch team Jumbo-Visma have yet to comment on the incident.