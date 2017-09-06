Madison Genesis are glutton for punishment with Tour of Britain breakaway attempts

British outfit are on the hunt for stage wins and KOM points in this year's Tour of Britain

Promotional feature with Madison

Madison Genesis have been at the forefront of every break in this year’s Tour of Britain so far, and it doesn’t look like the Milton Keynes-based team are going to be tweaking their tactics anytime soon.

Speaking shortly after yesterday’s stage three finish, Madison Genesis rider Matt Holmes said, “I’m definitely feeling it today after two days in the break. My legs are feeling a bit tired!

“Even though it is hard I really want to get in the break again. It’s our only opportunity to get seen with no sprinters in the race so personally my aim is to just get in the breakaway as much as possible.”

Despite the holy grail of a stage win being the ultimate goal for the British domestic team, Holmes and his team mates know other opportunities can come from getting in the early break.

“My target would have been KOM’s for this race,” Holmes continued, “but really they are just hills not mountains this year so my main aim is that I want to keep trying to get in the breaks and picking up points wherever possible.”

It isn’t just Madison Genesis who are looking to try their luck in the breakaway, with riders from JLT Condor, Bike Channel-Canyon and One Pro Cycling for company on stage three.

Wednesday’s stage sees the riders take on 165km from Mansfield to Newark, with Holmes hoping to make it into the break yet again.

“[It was] good to see a domestic breakaway today [Tuesday] with just northerners, no soft southerners!” the man from Wigan continued. “The plan tonight is to eat plenty of food, get a good night of rest and go again tomorrow in Mansfield.”