Trek-Segafredo reveal new men’s and women’s team kits for 2019 season

The US team sticks to the red and black theme for the men, but go for a smart blue and white for the women

Trek-Segafredo are the first WorldTour team to unveil their new kits for the 2019 season, presenting an update to the men’s outfit and a brand new design for their new women’s team.

The US team with it’s title sponsors of Trek Bicycles and Italian coffee manufacturer Segafredo have taken on a Women’s WorldTour team for the first time, with former world champion Lizzie Deignan headlining the squad.

The men’s team continue under the same sponsors for a third season, and their new kit retains the red and black theme, as modelled by German sprinter John Degenkolb.

Santini provides the kit once again, having taken over from Sportful in 2018. Unlike this year’s kit however, which featured an entirely red top, the new kit will feature an altered design with the torso remaining red with black arm and side panels. The sponsor logos on the chest are highlighted with a white panel, with no pinstripes to be seen. The shorts remain black, however lose the grey pinstripe side panels.

Both teams will also have a fluorescent yellow kit to train in, which the team say will make riders safer and “more visible to other road users.”

“I really like the new red race kit,” said Dutch rider Koen De Kort. “The black bib-shorts are very stylish, and I personally love the sleeves of the kit. I think it will stand out in the peloton and we might take the best-looking kit (again) this year!”

The new women’s kit, as modelled by Deignan, and in stark contrast to the men, features a mixture of light blue and dark blues on the torso with white sleeves. The kit features navy blue shorts with white and blue cuffs that feature the Santini logo.

“I’m really excited about the new Trek-Segafredo kit from Santini and can’t wait to start wearing it for training and racing,” said Deignan.

“Trek and Santini have done a great job designing something that is both functional and stylish. The team is excited about wearing it because it looks good and it is technically second to none, so it will be brilliant for performance too.”