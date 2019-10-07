U23 rider seriously injured after being hit by car that entered course at Piccolo Lombardia

A 19-year-old rider for the Sunweb development team has suffered serious injuries after colliding with a car that came onto the course of the Piccolo Lombardia.

Edo Maas was on the descent of the Madonna del Ghisallo when he was involved in a crash with the vehicle, immediately being transported to a hospital in Milan with what his team describe as “severe injuries”.

The Dutch youth rider has suffered fractures to his neck, back and face and is currently sedated in hospital but in a stable condition. In a statement released by Sunweb, they said: “Edo is currently sedated, he is stable and his life is not at threat. He has sustained fractures to his neck, back and face. Further investigations are ongoing to determine the full extent of his injuries.

“Edo’s family and girlfriend are now with him in Italy, and the team’s doctor will arrive in Milan later today.”

The Madonna del Ghisallo was the major climb of the 176km race to and from Oggiogno, being 8.7km long with an average climb of 5.3%.

In June, a Danish junior cyclist was killed when he was hit by a car that had gotten onto the course during a time trial.

Andreas Byskov Sarbov and racing in the Tour de Himmelfart, with the car colliding with the 18-year-old just before 10am local time.

The senior race, Il Lombardia, will take place on Saturday October 12, starting in Bergamo and finishing in Como, with a number of star riders expected to take the start line and compete in the final Monument of 2019.

Two-time winner Vincenzo Nibali is set to line up for what will be one of his final races for Bahrain-Merida before he transfers to Trek-Segafredo for 2020, while Julian Alaphilippe and Philippe Gilbert offer up Deceuninck – Quick-Step’s best chances of victory.

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana), Mikel Landa (Movistar) and Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) are some of the other big names set to star in the Italian race, while reigning champion Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) will not defend his title after calling an early end to his season following his abandonment of the Tour de France in July.