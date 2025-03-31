'The noise of cars made me uncomfortable' - Tour de France stage winner on recovery after being hit by a car driver

Lennard Kämna returned to professional racing at the Volta a Catalunya

Lennard Kamna
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Thewlis's avatar
By
published

Lennard Kämna has said that he initially felt "uncomfortable" when being overtaken by vehicles during his return to training after making his comeback from injuries caused by being struck by a car driver in Tenerife last April.

The 28-year-old German was in hospital for two months after the incident and says he was left with multiple broken bones. He moved to Lidl-Trek in the off-season from Red-Bull-Bora Hansgrohe and competed for the first time since the collision at the Volta a Catalunya last week.

Tom Thewlis
Tom Thewlis
News and Features Writer

Tom has been writing for Cycling Weekly since 2022 and his news stories, rider interviews and features appear both online and in the magazine.

Since joining the team, he has reported from some of professional cycling's biggest races and events including the Tour de France and the World Championships in Glasgow. He has also covered major races elsewhere across the world. As well as on the ground reporting, Tom writes race reports from the men's and women's WorldTour and focuses on coverage of UK domestic cycling.

