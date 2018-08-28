Veranda’s Willems-Crelan could merge with Dutch team Roompot in 2019

World champion Wout van Aert bemoans lack of communication around team's situation

Veranda’s Willems-Crelan could merge with Dutch team Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij, the Belgian team’s management have confirmed.

Sniper Cycling, the holding company of Veranda’s Willems-Crelan, said on Tuesday that a “possible cooperation” could prove a “win-win” for both the Pro Continental teams. The team added that they would remain in existence whether or not the deal took place.

Irish squad Aqua Blue Sport announced earlier this month that they had acquired Sniper Cycling and would merge with the team, who boast cyclocross world champion Wout van Aert among their ranks.

That deal was quickly denied by Sniper Cycling, and Aqua Blue have since announced that they will fold. In a statement, Aqua Blue said that they saw the deal with Sniper Cycling as a “foregone conclusion” but ultimately the agreement seemingly fell apart. They said they had made some “fundamental mistakes, and errors of judgement” which has left the team unable to continue.

Now, Sniper Cycling will look to team up with Roompot to help give both teams a boost going forward, however did not confirm that a deal was close.

“Sniper Cycling is holding talks with team Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij to look into a possible cooperation and win-win situation for each other,” the statement read.

“Both stable organisations are of the opinion that a collaboration would mean a reinforcement for both projects. Additionally, we wish to emphasise that Sniper Cycling will be a professional continental cycling team next season, as stated earlier. Regardless of the outcome of these conversations.”

Veranda’s most high profile rider, van Aert – who will join LottoNL-Jumbo in 2020 regardless of his current team’s deal – took to Twitter to bemoan a lack of communication from the team. The 23-year-old’s profile means he often faces questions around the team’s future from the press at races.

“Communication is the essence of good cooperation,” he wrote. “Everything is up in the air and I am always the one who speaks without knowing anything. They expect performance from me, but next year this way?”