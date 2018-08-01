Wout van Aert joins Aqua Blue Sport for 2019 following acquisition of Sniper Cycling

The cyclocross world champion is expected to move to LottoNL-Jumbo in 2020

Cyclocross world champion Wout van Aert will ride for Aqua Blue Sport in 2019 following its acquisition of Sniper cycling, the company which owns his present team, Vérandas Willems–Crelan.

Van Aert has reportedly signed a deal with LottoNL-Jumbo and is expected to ride for the Dutch WorldTour team between 2020 and 2023 – meaning he’d be riding for Irish outfit Aqua Blue Sport through the 2019 season only.

The 23-year-old has three consecutive UCI World Championship Cyclocross titles to his name – from 2016, 2017 and 2018. During the 2018 season his best result on the road was third at Strada Bianche, he also achieved top-10’s at the Tour of Flanders and Ghent–Wevelgem.

Aquabluesport.com, the multi-online retailer which sponsors the eponymous team is hoping to extend its business into other cycling disciplines, cyclocross included.

Sniper Cycling’s team co-owner and general manager Nick Nuyens will also join the team management.

“Aqua Blue Sport is going from strength to strength, on the road and also off it. I am very excited to be able to be involved in the team going forward,” Nuyens said in a press release published today.

“There is a lot of potential, and it is a dream for me to be working with the riders that are already there, and will be joining soon. It’s a good day for Sniper Cycling and Aqua Blue Sport.”

Founder of the team, Delaney added: “Wout will be a huge addition to the Aqua Blue Sport squad and we are currently in negotiations with a number of other high-profile riders for the 2019 season. We will hopefully announce these signings shortly.

“I am delighted with this project’s success to date, on and off the road, and the opportunity to acquire Sniper Cycling was a no-brainer for us. Having Sniper Cycling personnel involved with us is a huge bonus as it brings years of experience and expertise to Aqua Blue Sport.”

The team started the season on 3T’s single ring Strada aero bike – but the brand released a dual ring option following concerns about the effectiveness of the 1x design which saw Delany proclaim “this lab rat thing is costing results.”

In addition to the purchase of Sniper Cycling, former CEO of United Dutch Breweries has been appointed CEO across Aqua Blue Sport’s team and website.