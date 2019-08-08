Vincenzo Nibali confirms transfer to Trek-Segafredo

Vincenzo Nibali has confirmed his move to Trek-Segafredo for 2020.

The Italian has ridden with Bahrain-Merida for the last three seasons, but will switch to the US-based team in search of another Grand Tour title.

Nibali, 34, will ride alongside Trek’s other general classification hope Richie Porte.

>>> Remco Evenepoel smashes rivals to win elite men’s time trial at European Championships 2019

Announcing his new two-year contract, Nibali said: “I followed my heart and chose this team, knowing that their project is very serious and competitive.

“The great confidence Trek and Segafredo and all the other sponsors are showing in me is very motivating. I am really happy to continue my cycling career at Trek-Segafredo and look forward to 2020.

Nibali has one of the most complete records in the professional peloton, with GC wins in all three Grand Tours and victories at both Il Lombardia and Milan-San Remo.

But Nibali is still chasing Grand Tour success, having finished second at the 2019 Giro d’Italia behind Movistar’s Richard Carapaz, then going on to win the final mountain stage of the Tour de France at Val Thorens.

Trek-Segafredo general manager Luca Guercilena said: “Vincenzo is obviously a great champion and like always, having such riders on the team gives a lot of opportunities to the other riders to learn from his experience and excel themselves as well.

“We are all very excited to have him with us as of next year, and we are confident he will battle again for an overall victory in a Grand Tour.”

Nibali will be joined at Trek by his younger brother Antonio, who also currently rides for Bahrain-Merida.

>>> Movistar confirm signing of Enric Mas from Deceuninck-Quick-Step

Antonio, 26, said: “I am excited to join Trek-Segafredo next year. I know Giulio Ciccone very well, he’s actually a good friend of mine, and he told me about the good atmosphere within the team and about how professional the team works, so I am really looking forward to getting to know everybody and continue my career with this team.

“It’s obviously also important to be able to stay close to my brother and help him in the next two years of his career. I will give it my all to help him and the other leaders of the team to get great results in the biggest races on the calendar and hopefully get some results myself too.”