Remco Evenepoel smashes rivals to win elite men’s time trial at European Championships 2019

Remco Evenepoel continued his sensational form with a dominant victory in the elite men’s time trial at the European Championships 2019.

The 19-year-old Belgian added the European title to his first WorldTour victory in the Clásica San Sebastián last Sunday, beating a plethora of big name riders to the win.

Evenepoel averaged almost 54kmh on the 22.4km course, clocking a time of 24-55. He went through the intermediate time check fastest, and already looked like taking victory at that point if he could maintain his form over the fast, flat course in Alkmaar, in the Netherlands.

The best times continually changed with so many riders arriving to the finish so quickly, but it was Kasper Asgreen (Denmark) who came in with a potential winning time of 25-13. Italian Edoardo Affini came close to matching him, but fell short by three seconds with a time of 25-16.

It was then Evenepoel’s turn to set the next best time, storming through the finish to set a benchmark that wouldn’t be beaten.

Numerous established time triallists were still out on the course, but the likes of Jos van Emden (Netherlands), Stefan Küng (Switzerland) and British national champion Alex Dowsett could now realistically hope to try and take a medal position behind Evenepoel.

There was nothing they could do as one by one they crossed the line short – Küng by just tenths of a second – with Evenepoel’s Belgium and Deceuninck-Quick-Step team-mate Yves Lampaert the last to finish, taking seventh place.

Evenepoel, who today confirmed his spot in the elite time trial at the World Championships in Yorkshire, dedicated his victory to his compatriot, the late Bjorg Lambrecht, who died on Monday following a crash on the third stage of the Tour of Poland.

The European Championships in Alkmaar continues tomorrow with the women’s junior and U23 road races and the junior men’s road race. On Saturday the elite women will compete in their road race, with the men’s event the final race of the Championships on Sunday.

Results

European Championships 2019, Alkmaar: Elite men’s individual time trial (22.4km)

1. Remco Evenepoel (Belgium), in 24-55

2. Kasper Asgreen (Denmark), at 19s

3. Edoardo Affini (Italy), at 21s

4. Stefan Küng (Switzerland), at 21s

5. Alex Dowsett (Great Britain), at 22s

6. Filippo Ganna (Italy), at 23s

7. Yves Lampaert (Belgium), at 29s

8. Jos van Emden (Netherlands), at 31s

9. Martin Toft Madsen (Denmark), at 40s

10. Sebastian Langeveld (Netherlands, at 59s