European Road Championships 2018: routes, TV schedule and rider’s to watch

The European champions for 2018 will be crowned in August this year, in Glasgow

The European Championships will see some of the world’s best cyclists visit Glasgow in the summer of 2018 – with track, road, time trial, BMX and mountain bike events taking place throughout August.

The Scottish venue can host track events at its Sir Chris Hoy velodrome, whilst both the road race and time trial will start and finish in Glasgow city.

It’s the first time the championships – held in Plumelec, France in 2016 and Herning, Denmark in 2017 – have visited the United Kingdom.

The Scottish events slot in as part of the newly formed European multi-sport championships, where cycling features alongside aquatics, golf, gymnastics, rowing and triathlon.

European Road Championships routes

The road and time trial routes will see the riders race on the streets of Glasgow, East Dunbartonshire and – in the men’s races – Stirling.

The road races are city centre affairs – the men will complete 16 laps of a 14.4 kilometre course whilst the women will ride nine, to cover 230km and 130km respectively.

Both races set off from the Glasgow’s Riverside Museum, weaving out of the city and finishing on Glasgow Green.

The time trial routes start and finish in Glasgow as well – with men looping out to Stirling, to cover 45 km and women cutting across early complete 32 km.

European Road Championships Schedule

Road

Sunday August 5: Women’s road race, 12:30-16:00

Sunday August 12: Men’s road race, 10:30-16:30

Time trial

Wednesday August 8, AM: Women’s time trial, 8:45-11:45

Wednesday August 8, PM: Men’s time trial, 12:45-15:15

Track

Tuesday August 2: Women’s and men’s team pursuit qualifying

Friday August 3: Women’s and men’s team sprint, team team sprint, points

Saturday August 4: Women’s individual pursuit and sprint, men’s TT kilo, omnium

Sunday August 5: Men’s sprint, individual pursuit and points race, women’s elimination

Monday August 6: Men’s sprint and madison, womnen’s omnium and 500m TT

Tuesday August 6: Women’s keirin and madison, men’s keirin and elimination

Watching the European Championships on TV

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) is the official media partner for the European championships.

The public service media provider operates Eurovision and Euroradio, and will provide free of charge coverage.

We’ll update this page with further information and broadcast schedules when we get them.

European Road Championships riders to watch

We’ve yet to find out which riders will take to the start lines in August.

The defending champions in the road events are Marianne Vos (Netherlands) and Alexander Kristoff (Norway), whilst time trial European champions are former world champion Ellen van Dijk (Netherlands) and Victor Campenaerts (Belgium).

Vos took the title from a breakaway group of six riders, whilst Kristoff’s victory came down to a bunch sprint.

Nations will put forward teams of between two and eight riders for the road race, depending upon their position based upon UCI World ranking and UCI Europe Tour ranking.

In the solo event, nations can put forward two riders per gender each.

We’ll update this page as start lists are released.

Former European Champions

2017:

Road: Marianne Vos (Netherlands) & Alexander Kristoff (Norway)

Time Trial: Ellen van Dijk (Netherlands) & Victor Campenaerts (Belgium)

2016: