Vuelta a Burgos 2020 start list: Remco Evenepoel, Mark Cavendish and Sam Bennett to feature

The Vuelta a Burgos will see a number of WorldTour riders resume their season after the coronavirus break.

A field of slightly higher quality than usual is expected to take the start line in Burgos on Tuesday July 28, as teams begin to prepare for the major races coming up over the next few months.

Two hilly stages open the race, with a chance for sprinters on day two, before stage three sees a summit finish at 1500m of altitude.

Stage four is then another one for the fast men, before a final GC day on stage five, with the summit finish at Alto del Collado likely to decide to final general classification.

Iván Sosa returns for Ineos, the Colombian having won the last two editions of the race, the British squad also taking Richard Carapaz, only his second race for Ineos since signing.

Bahrain-McLaren will take both Mikel Landa and Mark Cavendish, while Deceuninck – Quick-Step boast Remco Evenepoel and Sam Bennett.

World champion Mads Pedersen will be in attendence for Trek-Segafredo, while former rainbow bands-wearer Alejandro Valverde will line up for Movistar.

Mitchelton-Scott will have Simon Yates vying for the GC, while Nairo Quintana (Arkéa-Samsic) will be hoping his good form hasn’t abandoned him over the break.

Most teams have confirmed their squads but there are a few who have yet to do so.

Ineos (confirmed)

CARAPAZ Richard (Ecu)

DUNBAR Eddie (Irl)

GANNA Filippo (Ita)

HENAO Sebastián (Col)

KNEES Christian (Ger)

RODRIGUEZ Carlos (Esp)

SOSA Iván (Col)

Astana (confirmed)

ARANBURU Alex (Esp)

BIZHIGITOV Zhandos (Kaz)

CONTRERAS Rodrigo (Col)

FOMINYKH Daniil (Ast)

NATAROV Yuriy (Kaz)

RODRÍGUEZ Óscar (Esp)

STALNOV Nikita (Kaz)

Bahrain-McLaren (confirmed)

LANDA Mikel (Esp)

BILBAO Pello (Esp)

CARUSO Damiano (Ita)

CAPECCHI Eros (Ita)

CAVENDISH Mark (GBr)

HALLER Marco (Aut)

HAUSSLER Heinrich (Aus)

CCC (confirmed)

BEVIN Patrick (NZl)

DE LA PARTE Víctor (Esp)

GRADEK Kamil (Pol)

MAŁECKI Kamil (Pol)

SAJNOK Szymon (Pol)

TRENTIN Matteo (Ita)

VALTER Attila (Hun)

Deceuninck – Quick-Step (confirmed)

EVENEPOEL Remco (Bel)

ALMEIDA João (Por)

ARCHBOLD Shane (NZl)

BAGIOLI Andrea (Ita)

BENNETT Sam (Irl)

LAMPAERT Yves (Bel)

MØRKØV Michael (Den)

Groupama-FDJ (confirmed)

DÉMARE Arnaud (Fra)

GAUDU David (Fra)

GUARNIERI Jacopo (Ita)

KONOVALOVAS Ignatas (Lit)

SCOTSON Miles (Aus)

SEIGLE Romain (Fra)

SINKELDAM Ramon (Ned)

Jumbo-Visma (confirmed)

BENNETT Geroge (NZl)

EENKHOORN Pascal (Ned)

FISHER-BLACK Finn (NZl)

HOFSTEDE Lennard (Ned)

KUSS Sepp (USA)

LEEMREIZE Gijs (Ned)

ROOSEN Timo (Ned)

Mitchelton-Scott (confirmed)

YATES Simon (GBr)

CHAVES Esteban (Col)

EDMONDSON Alex (Aus)

HAIG Jack (Aus)

HAMILTON Lucas (Aus)

JUUL-JENSEN Christopher (Den)

NIEVE Mikel (Esp)

Movistar (confirmed)

VALVERDE Alejandro (Esp)

ERVITI Imanol (Esp)

MAS Enric (Esp)

MAS Lluís (Esp)

PEDRERO Antonio (Esp)

SOLER Marc (Esp)

VERONA Carlos (Esp)

NTT (confirmed)

NIZZOLO Giacomo (Ita)

DLAMINI Nic (RSA)

DYBALL Benjamin (Aus)

MEINTJES Louis (RSA)

O’CONNOR Ben (Aus)

WALSCHEID Max (Ger)

WYSS Danilo (Sui)

Trek-Segafredo

PEDERSEN Mads (Den)

KAMP Alexander (Den)

LIEPINŠ Emīls (Lat)

LÓPEZ Juan Pedro (Esp)

MOSCHETTI Matteo (Ita)

STUYVEN Jasper (Bel)

THEUNS Edward (Bel)

UAE Team Emirates (confirmed)

ARU Fabio (Ita)

ARDILA Andrés Camilo (Col)

DE LA CRUZ David (Esp)

GAVIRIA Fernando (Col)

MOLANO Juan Sebastián (Col)

MUÑOZ Cristian Camilo (Col)

RICHEZE Max (Arg)

Bora-Hansgrohe

MAJKA Rafal (Pol)

GROßSCHARTNER Felix (Aut)

KÄMNA Lennard (Ger)

MCCARTHY Jay (Aus)

PÖSTLBERGER Lukas (Aut)

Israel Start-Up Nation

NAVARRO Daniel (Esp)

CIMOLAI Davide (Ita)

DOWSETT Alex (GBr)

HERMANS Ben (Bel)

SUTHERLAND Rory (Aus)

Arkéa-Samsic

QUINTANA Nairo (Col)

BOUHANNI Nacer (Fra)

Gazprom-RusVelo (confirmed)

CHERNETSKI Sergei (Rus)

CANOLA Marco (Ita)

CHERSAKOV Nikolay (Rus)

CIMA Damiano (Ita)

ROVNY Ivan (Rus)

RYBALKIN Aleksey (Rus)

Caja Rural – Seguros RGA (confirmed)

LASTRA Jonathan (Esp)

ABERASTURI Jon (Esp)

IRISARRI Jon (Esp)

NICOLAU Joel (Esp)

OSORIO Alejandro (Col)

RODRÍGUEZ Cristián (Esp)

SERRANO Gonzalo (Esp)

NIPPO DELKO One Provence

DÍAZ José Manuel (Esp)

FERNÁNDEZ Delio (Esp)

FINETTO Mauro (Ita)

GHIRMAY HAILU Binam (Eri)

NAKANE Hideto (Jap)

Burgos-BH

MADRAZO Ángel (Esp)

BOL Jetse (Ned)

FUENTES Ángel (Esp)

SMIT Willie (RSA)

Bingoal – Wallonnie Bruxelles (confirmed)

VANENDERT Jelle (Bel)

HUYS Laurens (Bel)

LIETAER Eliot (Bel)

LIVYNS Arjen (Bel

PLANCKAERT Baptiste (Bel)

ROBEET Ludovic (Bel)

TAMINIAUX Lionel (Bel)

Kometa Xstra Cycling Team (confirmed)

DINA Márton (Hun)

FANCELLU Alessandro (Ita)

GARCÍA José Antonio (Esp)

PUPPIO Antonio (Ita)

ROPERO Alejandro (Esp)

SEVILLA Diego Pablo (Esp)

VERZA Riccardo (Ita)

Euskaltel-Euskadi

LOBATO Juan José (Esp)

BIZKARRA Mikel (Esp)

FERNÁNDEZ Rubén (Esp)

IRIZAR Julen (Esp)

Equipo Kern Pharma

MENDEZ Daniel Alejandro (Col)