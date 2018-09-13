Burgos-BH rider Jordi Simón taken to hospital after crash with team car on Vuelta a España stage 17

The 28-year-old Spaniard is stable but will remain under observation, according to reports

Spanish rider Jordi Simón will remain under observation after suffering multiple injuries in a crash on stage 17 of the Vuelta a España.

The Burgos-BH rider collided with a team car before hitting a guardrail on the road to Balcón de Bizkaia and suffered multiple rib fractures and other breaks.

Simón is stable but will remain under observation at a hospital in Bilbao, according to Spanish sport newspaper Marca.

According to the reports, the 28-year-old collided with a Katusha team car and hit a guardrail.

Burgos-BH General Manager Julio Andrés Izquierdo told Marca: “Jordi was in the tail of the peloton, climbing and collided with a Katusha car. We do not know what caused the blow.”

Simón is believed to have suffered multiple rib fractures, bruising on his lung, and splintered both shoulder blades.

The Catalonian rider was tackling his first Grand Tour at the 2018 Vuelta a España but will not make it to Madrid.

He was given the combativity award on stage three after he attacked the breakaway twice, before he was caught and the peloton swallowed up the escapees.

La Vuelta continued on Thursday with a 186km stage for the sprinters, before heading back to the mountains for the final two general classification days before the finish in Madrid on Sunday.