LIVE: Vuelta a España 2019 stage 10 time trial

The Vuelta a España 2019 heads into a gruelling second week, beginning with an individual time trial, where riders complete a 36.2km course from Jurançon to Pau.

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) continues to lead the race ahead of Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma), Miguel Ángel López (Astana) and Alejandro Valverde (also Movistar) in a tightly packed top four separated by just 20 seconds. Roglič is the favourite to take red after the time trial, but will face stiff competition for the stage win from some accomplished testers in the race, including his team-mate Tony Martin, Nelson Oliveira (Movistar), Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal) and Vasil Kiryienka (Team Ineos).