Miguel Ángel López cedes race lead as Jesús Herrada takes stage six of Vuelta a España 2019

Miguel Ángel López handed over the red jersey once again on stage six of the Vuelta a España 2019, as Dylan Teuns moves into the race lead.

The stage was won by Jesús Herrada from Cofidis as he rode into the final kilometre with Teuns (Bahrain-Merida), after the pair made it into the day’s 11-rider breakaway and rode away from their rivals in the final 3km.

The peloton were content to let the breakaway fight for the red jersey and the stage on the uphill finish, with López and his Astana team-mates happily ceding the race lead in the process.

More to follow

Results

Vuelta a España 2019, stage six: Mora de Rubielos to Ares del Maestrat (198.9km)

1. Jesús Herrada (Esp) Cofidis

2. Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Merida

3. Dorian Godon (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale

General classification after stage six

1. Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida