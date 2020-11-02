Vuelta a España 2020: Rider start times for the crucial time trial

The Vuelta a España 2020 has been a very close affair between five riders over the first two weeks of the race but the riders are welcomed into the third and final week with a potentially race-deciding 33.7km individual time trial from Muros to Mirador de Ézaro.

Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) currently holds the overall lead and will start last on the stage, wearing the red skinsuit, but the rider from Ecuador only has a 10 second lead over defending champion, Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma), who is a world class time trialist.

The last time these two really went up against each other in a Grand Tour overall battle was at the final stage of last year’s Giro d’Italia, where Roglič took just over 50 seconds out of the eventual overall winner, Carapaz.

That was after a very long hard race where Roglič did not have any team support throughout the mountains, that has all changed this year with his powerful mountain train and trusty lieutenant, Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma), staying by his side to the end of the stages.

At last year’s Vuelta, Roglič put in 1-29 into eventual third place, Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates), 1-38 into second overall Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and two minutes plus to the rest of the riders battling for GC.

The difference this time is that the final two kilometres of this time trial are up a very steep climb after very little climbing build up, so it could really throw up a surprise result.

Out of all the Grand Tours, you would expect the Vuelta to throw such a steep kick at the end of a pan flat time trial.

The climb also potentially throws the race open to the other five three riders that have a realistic chance of maybe going for the title in the shape of Hugh Carthy (EF Pro Cycling), Dan Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation) and Enric Mas (Movistar).

The last of those three, Mas, probably is the strongest on the TT bike, which is good, because he has the most to catch up on with him down at 1-50, over a minute down on everyone above him.

It isn’t all about the GC men though, some superb time triallists are also going to be going all-in for a potential stage win, with Rémi Cavagna (Deceuninck – Quick-Step), arguably the big favourite away from Roglič.

Here are all the start times for stage 13 of the Vuelta a España 2020, the times are local and British readers will have to subtract an hour.

Vuelta a España 2020, stage 13: Muros to Mirador de Ézaro (33.7km)

Riders to watch

14:36:00 CAVAGNA Rémi DQS FRA

15:32:00 OLIVEIRA Nelson MOV POR

16:28:00 MAS Enric MOV ESP

16:30:00 MARTIN Daniel ISN IRL

16:32:00 CARTHY Hugh John EF1 GBR

16:34:00 ROGLIC Primož TJV SLO

16:36:00 CARAPAZ Richard IGD ECU

All riders

13:47:00 DELAGE Mickael GFC FRA

13:48:00 LAAS Martin BOH EST

13:49:00 SELIG Rudiger BOH GER

13:50:00 RAIM Mihkel ISN EST

13:51:00 TANFIELD Harry ALM GBR

13:52:00 BENNETT Sam DQS IRL

13:53:00 INKELAAR Kevin TBM NED

13:54:00 THIJSSEN Gerben LTS BEL

13:55:00 EDMONDSON Alexander MTS AUS

13:56:00 VAN DEN BERG Julius EF1 NED

13:57:00 SCHWARZMANN Michael BOH GER

13:58:00 MORIN Emmanuel COF FRA

13:59:00 SALMON Martin Alexander SUN GER

14:00:00 MØRKØV Michael DQS DEN

14:01:00 KAMP Alexander TFS DEN

14:02:00 ACKERMANN Pascal BOH GER

14:03:00 OLIVEIRA Rui UAD POR

14:04:00 MOLENAAR Alexander BBH NED

14:05:00 LIGTHART Pim TDE NED

14:06:00 SCHILLINGER Andreas BOH GER

14:07:00 MANZIN Lorrenzo TDE FRA

14:08:00 ABERASTURI Jon CJR ESP

14:09:00 TERPSTRA Niki TDE NED

14:10:00 DOCKER Mitchell EF1 AUS

14:11:00 JANSE VAN RENSBURG Reinardt NTT RSA

14:12:00 OWEN Logan EF1 USA

14:13:00 OLIVEIRA Ivo UAD POR

14:14:00 PICCOLI James ISN CAN

14:15:00 SCOTSON Callum MTS AUS

14:16:00 SUTHERLAND Rory ISN AUS

14:17:00 PAŁUTA Michał CCC POL

14:18:00 KANTER Max SUN GER

14:19:00 OSORIO Juan Felipe BBH COL

14:20:00 DYBALL Benjamin NTT AUS

14:21:00 GARRISON Ian DQS USA

14:22:00 MARCZYNSKI Tomasz LTS POL

14:23:00 GASPAROTTO Enrico NTT SUI

14:24:00 BARBERO Carlos NTT ESP

14:25:00 CEPEDA Jefferson CJR ECU

14:26:00 GOLDSTEIN Omer ISN ISR

14:27:00 LIEPINS Emils TFS LAT

14:28:00 WRIGHT Fred TBM GBR

14:29:00 ŠTYBAR Zdenek DQS CZE

14:30:00 DAVIES Scott TBM GBR

14:31:00 GRUZDEV Dmitriy AST KAZ

14:32:00 WISNIOWSKI Lukasz CCC POL

14:33:00 HIVERT Jonathan TDE FRA

14:34:00 MARTENS Paul TJV GER

14:35:00 BAGÜES Aritz CJR ESP

14:36:00 CAVAGNA Rémi DQS FRA

14:37:00 VAN DER SANDE Tosh LTS BEL

14:38:00 PHILIPSEN Jasper UAD BEL

14:39:00 VAN GARDEREN Tejay EF1 USA

14:40:00 WURF Cameron IGD AUS

14:41:00 FERRON Valentin TDE FRA

14:42:00 VAN MOER Brent LTS BEL

14:43:00 PERICHON Pierre-Luc COF FRA

14:44:00 MERTZ Remy LTS BEL

14:45:00 BADILATTI Matteo ISN SUI

14:46:00 VILELA Ricardo BBH POR

14:47:00 EZQUERRA Jesus BBH ESP

14:48:00 DEWULF Stan LTS BEL

14:49:00 RENARD Alexis ISN FRA

14:50:00 STEIMLE Jannik DQS GER

14:51:00 SMITH Dion MTS NZL

14:52:00 ARCAS Jorge MOV ESP

14:53:00 DE KORT Koen TFS NED

14:54:00 FROOME Chris IGD GBR

14:55:00 RIABUSHENKO Aleksandr UAD BLR

14:56:00 LAFAY Victor COF FRA

14:57:00 DE BOD Stefan NTT RSA

14:58:00 BOL Jetse BBH NED

14:59:00 LE GAC Olivier GFC FRA

15:00:00 CORT Magnus EF1 DEN

15:01:00 ARANBURU Alex AST ESP

15:02:00 OURSELIN Paul TDE FRA

15:03:00 SMIT Willem Jakobus BBH RSA

15:04:00 SÜTTERLIN Jasha SUN GER

15:05:00 WELLENS Tim LTS BEL

15:06:00 STANNARD Robert MTS AUS

15:07:00 HOLLENSTEIN Reto ISN SUI

15:08:00 SCHELLING Ide BOH NED

15:09:00 FRAILE Omar AST ESP

15:10:00 ROUX Anthony GFC FRA

15:11:00 BUITRAGO Santiago TBM COL

15:12:00 CABEDO Oscar BBH ESP

15:13:00 HOFSTEDE Lennard TJV NED

15:14:00 SERRANO Gonzalo CJR ESP

15:15:00 SOSA Iván IGD COL

15:16:00 GARCIA Jhojan CJR COL

15:17:00 GRMAY Tsgabu MTS ETH

15:18:00 KUDUS Merhawi AST ERI

15:19:00 DONOVAN Mark SUN GBR

15:20:00 SIMON Julien TDE FRA

15:21:00 LASTRA Jonathan CJR ESP

15:22:00 AMADOR Andrey IGD CRC

15:23:00 ERVITI Imanol MOV ESP

15:24:00 GODON Dorian ALM FRA

15:25:00 RIES Michel TFS LUX

15:26:00 COSTA Rui UAD POR

15:27:00 STORER Michael SUN AUS

15:28:00 AMEZQUETA Julen CJR ESP

15:29:00 ARENSMAN Thymen SUN NED

15:30:00 MADRAZO Ángel BBH ESP

15:31:00 VINGEGAARD Jonas TJV DEN

15:32:00 OLIVEIRA Nelson MOV POR

15:33:00 SICARD Romain TDE FRA

15:34:00 VAN BAARLE Dylan IGD NED

15:35:00 VALGREN Michael NTT DEN

15:36:00 EG Niklas TFS DEN

15:37:00 POWER Rob SUN AUS

15:38:00 HIRT Jan CCC CZE

15:39:00 LÓPEZ Juan Pedro TFS ESP

15:40:00 BAGIOLI Andrea DQS ITA

15:41:00 PETERS Nans ALM FRA

15:42:00 CHAMPOUSSIN Clément ALM FRA

15:43:00 ROJAS José Joaquín MOV ESP

15:44:00 IZAGUIRRE Ion AST ESP

15:45:00 SCHULTZ Nicholas MTS AUS

15:46:00 SÁNCHEZ Luis León AST ESP

15:47:00 GESINK Robert TJV NED

15:48:00 FORMOLO Davide UAD ITA

15:49:00 ARMIRAIL Bruno GFC FRA

15:50:00 VERONA Carlos MOV ESP

15:51:00 WOODS Michael EF1 CAN

15:52:00 MATÉ Luis Ángel COF ESP

15:53:00 BARTA William CCC USA

15:54:00 MÄDER Gino NTT SUI

15:55:00 GOOSSENS Kobe LTS BEL

15:56:00 HERRADA José COF ESP

15:57:00 ZIMMERMANN Georg CCC GER

15:58:00 CHÁVES Esteban MTS COL

16:00:00 SOLER Marc MOV ESP

16:02:00 CATTANEO Mattia DQS ITA

16:04:00 IZAGIRRE Gorka AST ESP

16:06:00 MARTIN Guillaume COF FRA

16:08:00 HENAO Sergio Luis UAD COL

16:10:00 KUSS Sepp TJV USA

16:12:00 DE LA CRUZ David UAD ESP

16:14:00 GAUDU David GFC FRA

16:16:00 BENNETT George TJV NZL

16:18:00 NIEVE Mikel MTS ESP

16:20:00 VLASOV Aleksandr AST RUS

16:22:00 VALVERDE Alejandro MOV ESP

16:24:00 GROßSCHARTNER Felix BOH AUT

16:26:00 POELS Wout TBM NED

16:28:00 MAS Enric MOV ESP

16:30:00 MARTIN Daniel ISN IRL

16:32:00 CARTHY Hugh John EF1 GBR

16:34:00 ROGLIC Primož TJV SLO

16:36:00 CARAPAZ Richard IGD ECU