Vuelta a España 2020: Rider start times for the crucial time trial

The Vuelta a España 2020 has been a very close affair between five riders over the first two weeks of the race but the riders are welcomed into the third and final week with a potentially race-deciding 33.7km individual time trial from Muros to Mirador de Ézaro.
Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) currently holds the overall lead and will start last on the stage, wearing the red skinsuit, but the rider from Ecuador only has a 10 second lead over defending champion, Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma), who is a world class time trialist.
The last time these two really went up against each other in a Grand Tour overall battle was at the final stage of last year’s Giro d’Italia, where Roglič took just over 50 seconds out of the eventual overall winner, Carapaz.
That was after a very long hard race where Roglič did not have any team support throughout the mountains, that has all changed this year with his powerful mountain train and trusty lieutenant, Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma), staying by his side to the end of the stages.
At last year’s Vuelta, Roglič put in 1-29 into eventual third place, Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates), 1-38 into second overall Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and two minutes plus to the rest of the riders battling for GC.
The difference this time is that the final two kilometres of this time trial are up a very steep climb after very little climbing build up, so it could really throw up a surprise result.
Out of all the Grand Tours, you would expect the Vuelta to throw such a steep kick at the end of a pan flat time trial.
The climb also potentially throws the race open to the other five three riders that have a realistic chance of maybe going for the title in the shape of Hugh Carthy (EF Pro Cycling), Dan Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation) and Enric Mas (Movistar).
The last of those three, Mas, probably is the strongest on the TT bike, which is good, because he has the most to catch up on with him down at 1-50, over a minute down on everyone above him.
It isn’t all about the GC men though, some superb time triallists are also going to be going all-in for a potential stage win, with Rémi Cavagna (Deceuninck – Quick-Step), arguably the big favourite away from Roglič.
Here are all the start times for stage 13 of the Vuelta a España 2020, the times are local and British readers will have to subtract an hour.
Vuelta a España 2020, stage 13: Muros to Mirador de Ézaro (33.7km)
Riders to watch
14:36:00 CAVAGNA Rémi DQS FRA
15:32:00 OLIVEIRA Nelson MOV POR
16:28:00 MAS Enric MOV ESP
16:30:00 MARTIN Daniel ISN IRL
16:32:00 CARTHY Hugh John EF1 GBR
16:34:00 ROGLIC Primož TJV SLO
16:36:00 CARAPAZ Richard IGD ECU
All riders
13:47:00 DELAGE Mickael GFC FRA
13:48:00 LAAS Martin BOH EST
13:49:00 SELIG Rudiger BOH GER
13:50:00 RAIM Mihkel ISN EST
13:51:00 TANFIELD Harry ALM GBR
13:52:00 BENNETT Sam DQS IRL
13:53:00 INKELAAR Kevin TBM NED
13:54:00 THIJSSEN Gerben LTS BEL
13:55:00 EDMONDSON Alexander MTS AUS
13:56:00 VAN DEN BERG Julius EF1 NED
13:57:00 SCHWARZMANN Michael BOH GER
13:58:00 MORIN Emmanuel COF FRA
13:59:00 SALMON Martin Alexander SUN GER
14:00:00 MØRKØV Michael DQS DEN
14:01:00 KAMP Alexander TFS DEN
14:02:00 ACKERMANN Pascal BOH GER
14:03:00 OLIVEIRA Rui UAD POR
14:04:00 MOLENAAR Alexander BBH NED
14:05:00 LIGTHART Pim TDE NED
14:06:00 SCHILLINGER Andreas BOH GER
14:07:00 MANZIN Lorrenzo TDE FRA
14:08:00 ABERASTURI Jon CJR ESP
14:09:00 TERPSTRA Niki TDE NED
14:10:00 DOCKER Mitchell EF1 AUS
14:11:00 JANSE VAN RENSBURG Reinardt NTT RSA
14:12:00 OWEN Logan EF1 USA
14:13:00 OLIVEIRA Ivo UAD POR
14:14:00 PICCOLI James ISN CAN
14:15:00 SCOTSON Callum MTS AUS
14:16:00 SUTHERLAND Rory ISN AUS
14:17:00 PAŁUTA Michał CCC POL
14:18:00 KANTER Max SUN GER
14:19:00 OSORIO Juan Felipe BBH COL
14:20:00 DYBALL Benjamin NTT AUS
14:21:00 GARRISON Ian DQS USA
14:22:00 MARCZYNSKI Tomasz LTS POL
14:23:00 GASPAROTTO Enrico NTT SUI
14:24:00 BARBERO Carlos NTT ESP
14:25:00 CEPEDA Jefferson CJR ECU
14:26:00 GOLDSTEIN Omer ISN ISR
14:27:00 LIEPINS Emils TFS LAT
14:28:00 WRIGHT Fred TBM GBR
14:29:00 ŠTYBAR Zdenek DQS CZE
14:30:00 DAVIES Scott TBM GBR
14:31:00 GRUZDEV Dmitriy AST KAZ
14:32:00 WISNIOWSKI Lukasz CCC POL
14:33:00 HIVERT Jonathan TDE FRA
14:34:00 MARTENS Paul TJV GER
14:35:00 BAGÜES Aritz CJR ESP
14:36:00 CAVAGNA Rémi DQS FRA
14:37:00 VAN DER SANDE Tosh LTS BEL
14:38:00 PHILIPSEN Jasper UAD BEL
14:39:00 VAN GARDEREN Tejay EF1 USA
14:40:00 WURF Cameron IGD AUS
14:41:00 FERRON Valentin TDE FRA
14:42:00 VAN MOER Brent LTS BEL
14:43:00 PERICHON Pierre-Luc COF FRA
14:44:00 MERTZ Remy LTS BEL
14:45:00 BADILATTI Matteo ISN SUI
14:46:00 VILELA Ricardo BBH POR
14:47:00 EZQUERRA Jesus BBH ESP
14:48:00 DEWULF Stan LTS BEL
14:49:00 RENARD Alexis ISN FRA
14:50:00 STEIMLE Jannik DQS GER
14:51:00 SMITH Dion MTS NZL
14:52:00 ARCAS Jorge MOV ESP
14:53:00 DE KORT Koen TFS NED
14:54:00 FROOME Chris IGD GBR
14:55:00 RIABUSHENKO Aleksandr UAD BLR
14:56:00 LAFAY Victor COF FRA
14:57:00 DE BOD Stefan NTT RSA
14:58:00 BOL Jetse BBH NED
14:59:00 LE GAC Olivier GFC FRA
15:00:00 CORT Magnus EF1 DEN
15:01:00 ARANBURU Alex AST ESP
15:02:00 OURSELIN Paul TDE FRA
15:03:00 SMIT Willem Jakobus BBH RSA
15:04:00 SÜTTERLIN Jasha SUN GER
15:05:00 WELLENS Tim LTS BEL
15:06:00 STANNARD Robert MTS AUS
15:07:00 HOLLENSTEIN Reto ISN SUI
15:08:00 SCHELLING Ide BOH NED
15:09:00 FRAILE Omar AST ESP
15:10:00 ROUX Anthony GFC FRA
15:11:00 BUITRAGO Santiago TBM COL
15:12:00 CABEDO Oscar BBH ESP
15:13:00 HOFSTEDE Lennard TJV NED
15:14:00 SERRANO Gonzalo CJR ESP
15:15:00 SOSA Iván IGD COL
15:16:00 GARCIA Jhojan CJR COL
15:17:00 GRMAY Tsgabu MTS ETH
15:18:00 KUDUS Merhawi AST ERI
15:19:00 DONOVAN Mark SUN GBR
15:20:00 SIMON Julien TDE FRA
15:21:00 LASTRA Jonathan CJR ESP
15:22:00 AMADOR Andrey IGD CRC
15:23:00 ERVITI Imanol MOV ESP
15:24:00 GODON Dorian ALM FRA
15:25:00 RIES Michel TFS LUX
15:26:00 COSTA Rui UAD POR
15:27:00 STORER Michael SUN AUS
15:28:00 AMEZQUETA Julen CJR ESP
15:29:00 ARENSMAN Thymen SUN NED
15:30:00 MADRAZO Ángel BBH ESP
15:31:00 VINGEGAARD Jonas TJV DEN
15:32:00 OLIVEIRA Nelson MOV POR
15:33:00 SICARD Romain TDE FRA
15:34:00 VAN BAARLE Dylan IGD NED
15:35:00 VALGREN Michael NTT DEN
15:36:00 EG Niklas TFS DEN
15:37:00 POWER Rob SUN AUS
15:38:00 HIRT Jan CCC CZE
15:39:00 LÓPEZ Juan Pedro TFS ESP
15:40:00 BAGIOLI Andrea DQS ITA
15:41:00 PETERS Nans ALM FRA
15:42:00 CHAMPOUSSIN Clément ALM FRA
15:43:00 ROJAS José Joaquín MOV ESP
15:44:00 IZAGUIRRE Ion AST ESP
15:45:00 SCHULTZ Nicholas MTS AUS
15:46:00 SÁNCHEZ Luis León AST ESP
15:47:00 GESINK Robert TJV NED
15:48:00 FORMOLO Davide UAD ITA
15:49:00 ARMIRAIL Bruno GFC FRA
15:50:00 VERONA Carlos MOV ESP
15:51:00 WOODS Michael EF1 CAN
15:52:00 MATÉ Luis Ángel COF ESP
15:53:00 BARTA William CCC USA
15:54:00 MÄDER Gino NTT SUI
15:55:00 GOOSSENS Kobe LTS BEL
15:56:00 HERRADA José COF ESP
15:57:00 ZIMMERMANN Georg CCC GER
15:58:00 CHÁVES Esteban MTS COL
16:00:00 SOLER Marc MOV ESP
16:02:00 CATTANEO Mattia DQS ITA
16:04:00 IZAGIRRE Gorka AST ESP
16:06:00 MARTIN Guillaume COF FRA
16:08:00 HENAO Sergio Luis UAD COL
16:10:00 KUSS Sepp TJV USA
16:12:00 DE LA CRUZ David UAD ESP
16:14:00 GAUDU David GFC FRA
16:16:00 BENNETT George TJV NZL
16:18:00 NIEVE Mikel MTS ESP
16:20:00 VLASOV Aleksandr AST RUS
16:22:00 VALVERDE Alejandro MOV ESP
16:24:00 GROßSCHARTNER Felix BOH AUT
16:26:00 POELS Wout TBM NED
16:28:00 MAS Enric MOV ESP
16:30:00 MARTIN Daniel ISN IRL
16:32:00 CARTHY Hugh John EF1 GBR
16:34:00 ROGLIC Primož TJV SLO
16:36:00 CARAPAZ Richard IGD ECU